The ABC Murders: How a Dark Poirot Adaptation Missed the Mark

An analysis of the 2019 BBC series The ABC Murders starring John Malkovich, arguing that its overly dark tone clashed with the fun, cozy expectations of Hercule Poirot mysteries and wasted the actor's performance.

Agatha Christie , the legendary British writer, is arguably the most influential mystery author of all time, having shaped the conventions of the murder mystery genre in the early 20th century.

While Edgar Allan Poe and Arthur Conan Doyle created a basic blueprint, Christie refined the murder mystery into an art form. Her work continues to be mined for source material, with upcoming shows like Tommy and Tuppence and countless TV shows and movies bringing iconic sleuths like Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple to life for decades. Christie's darkest novel, And Then There Were None, has been adapted to the screen at least five times.

However, the darkest screen adaptation of her work is arguably 2019's The ABC Murders, starring John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot. Loosely based on the 1936 novel, the series alters the typical murder mystery setup by revealing the killer early, but the reality is more convoluted and trippy than Christie's usual modus operandi. This approach can work, as seen in the source novel's jaunty travelog format where Poirot and his sidekick chase a killer across picturesque towns.

But the 2019 series made the fatal mistake of taking its material too seriously, resulting in a tone that is far too dark for a Poirot adaptation. The show wastes John Malkovich's performance by denying him the chance to have fun with the quirky detective. This highlights a broader problem with Agatha Christie adaptations: while some of her works are dark, audiences come to Poirot expecting a fun, cozy mystery, not True Detective-style psychological unease.

There are Poirot books that are dark and morose, such as the late-career Hallowe'en Party, that would suit a Mindhunter or Silence of the Lambs tone. However, The ABC Murders picked the wrong novel for that style, loading a fairly fun, lightweight mystery with psychosexual complexity and mounting unease that clashes with Poirot's usual vibe. Thus, while the series may have brought Mindhunter's darkness to Agatha Christie, this combination was not necessarily successful





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Agatha Christie Hercule Poirot The ABC Murders John Malkovich BBC Adaptation Murder Mystery Dark Reimagination Mindhunter True Detective

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