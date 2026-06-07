The 98th Academy Awards: Winners and Losers

The 98th Academy Awards, like any other year, were represented by a host of winners and losers. Marty Supreme was the notable flop on the night, winning nothing despite being nominated in nine categories. This disappointment was contrasted by the celebrations of the likes of Ryan Coogler’s beloved vampire flick Sinners, the animated phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters, the Danish-Norwegian drama Sentimental Value, Apple’s F1, and even the horror underdog Weapons, which all left with Golden Statues. No movie was more successful at the 2026 ceremony than Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which won a total of six Oscars, including the coveted Best Picture prize and a first-ever Academy Award for PTA, quickly followed by a second and third. A film that represents the state of the current world, but so with plenty of action and humor, One Battle After Another was quickly labeled a masterpiece upon its debut. The movie earned a perfect 10/10 in Collider’s review, with Ross Bonaime writing, ‘One Battle After Another is the type of film that only comes along a few times a generation.’ The rest of the world agreed, with the movie earning an impressive $209 million worldwide, albeit on a $130 million budget, and scoring a near-perfect 94% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Less than a year on, and One Battle After Another’s impact is still obvious. At the time of writing, the movie is one of the ten most-streamed on Prime Video in the U.S., a list topped by John Krasinski’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War.

The 98th Academy Awards , like any other year, were represented by a host of winners and losers . Marty Supreme was the notable flop on the night, winning nothing despite being nominated in nine categories.

This disappointment was contrasted by the celebrations of the likes of Ryan Coogler’s beloved vampire flick Sinners, the animated phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters, the Danish-Norwegian drama Sentimental Value, Apple’s F1, and even the horror underdog Weapons, which all left with Golden Statues. No movie was more successful at the 2026 ceremony than Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which won a total of six Oscars, including the coveted Best Picture prize and a first-ever Academy Award for PTA, quickly followed by a second and third.

A film that represents the state of the current world, but so with plenty of action and humor, One Battle After Another was quickly labeled a masterpiece upon its debut. The movie earned a perfect 10/10 in Collider’s review, with Ross Bonaime writing, ‘One Battle After Another is the type of film that only comes along a few times a generation.

’ The rest of the world agreed, with the movie earning an impressive $209 million worldwide, albeit on a $130 million budget, and scoring a near-perfect 94% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Less than a year on, and One Battle After Another’s impact is still obvious. At the time of writing, the movie is one of the ten most-streamed on Prime Video in the U.S., a list topped by John Krasinski’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War. COLLIDER.

Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Oscar Best Picture Quiz Which Oscar Best Picture Is Your Perfect Movie? Parasite · Everything Everywhere · Oppenheimer · Birdman · No Country Five Oscar Best Picture winners. Five completely different visions of what cinema can be — and what it can do to you. One of them is the film that was made for the way your mind works. Ten questions will figure out which one





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Academy Awards Winners And Losers Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Paul Thomas Anderson Collider Ross Bonaime Perfect 10/10 Review One Battle After Another's Impact One Of The Ten Most-Streamed On Prime Video In John Krasinski’S Tom Clancy’S Jack Ryan: Ghost

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