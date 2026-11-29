The Bloodline won Men's WarGames, but The 946 owned the final image of WWE Survivor Series. The Chadster calls that two endings for the price of one. 🦝

The Bloodline won Men's WarGames, but The 946 owned the final image of WWE Survivor Series. The Chadster calls that two endings for the price of one.

🦝Solo Sikoa held Lucien Price for Roman Reigns' match-ending spear. 💥WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026to hit the match-ending spear and score the pin. That's family teamwork with a clearly defined corporate reporting structure! ☝️📋locked the cage, preventing WWE personnel from entering.

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😱🔒 They handcuffed Reigns to the cage, pulled up the ring mat to expose the wooden boards, and laid out his family as the show ended. The Bloodline received the official victory while The 946 received the final dominant visual, which proves WWE can provide two completely opposite conclusions without forcing viewers to choose between them, ensuring nobody gets too over and endangers the careful 50/50 booking hierarchy that holds true to the defining principle that the brand is the real draw!