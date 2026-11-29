Eric Partaker and Dr Christian Poensgen reveal how aligning work with the 90-minute ultradian rhythm doubles productivity and prevents burnout.

Eric Partaker faced a life-threatening medical emergency at an altitude of 36,000ft when he suffered a heart attack during a commercial flight. Suffering from searing chest pain and an ice-cold left arm, he feared he would die before seeing his son again. A doctor on board assessed the situation and ordered an immediate landing, citing that Partaker was having a heart attack. At 36 years old, Partaker recognized that his relentless workaholic lifestyle was the primary cause of this near-fatal collapse.

The Burnout Crisis Among Entrepreneurs

For more than a decade, Partaker worked 60 to 80-hour weeks, sacrificing sleep, relationships, and health for professional success. He believed the business had to come first and that everything else could wait. This extreme dedication is mirrored by Dr Christian Poensgen, who later co-authored a book with Partaker. Poensgen was reaching his own breaking point while co-founding a digital health start-up, working 80-hour weeks despite his doctoral research focusing on stress and performance.

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Poensgen found himself exhausted and cynical after a year of unsustainable effort. He stopped exercising, and his energy and confidence dwindled significantly. His closest relationships suffered, particularly with his girlfriend. Professionally, he was on the brink of burnout, and personally, he was unravelling. The inevitable collapse forced him to confront the hard truth that his way of working was untenable.

Science Behind the Ultradian Cycle

These two men crossed paths after both had been brought to the brink of collapse. They began investigating why ambitious people push themselves to collapse in pursuit of success. They discovered that the answer is not yoga, meditation, regular exercise, or eating better, although these habits help. Their method is grounded in the 90-minute ultradian rhythm, a concept first uncovered by sleep researcher Nathaniel Kleitman in the 1950s.

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Kleitman discovered that humans cycle through distinct sleep stages like light, deep, and REM sleep roughly every 90 minutes. He termed this the basic rest-activity cycle. Later in his career, he realized this 90-minute rhythm persists even when we are awake. It regulates our energy levels throughout the day and causes our ability to focus to naturally ebb and flow.

Focusing for Sustainable Peak Performance

According to this biological rhythm, individuals can focus well and perform at their best for about 90 minutes. After that period, energy dips, signalling the need for a break. Our bodies are designed to handle short bursts of stress, which Kleitman noted lasts about 90 minutes, before requiring recovery time. Focused work such as analysing data, writing reports, learning new knowledge, and skills requires deep, independent effort that aligns with this cycle.

Current productivity levels are severely impacted by constant fragmentation. Research shows that people focus for only 40 seconds before switching attention. This happens 90 times every hour due to constant emails, notifications, and self-imposed multitasking. Studies indicate that after each interruption, it can take as long as 23 minutes to fully refocus. This fragmentation makes it impossible to work effectively for long periods.

By aligning work and rest habits with the 90-minute ultradian rhythm, workers can unlock remarkable improvements in productivity and wellbeing. The numbers demonstrate that 90 minutes of deep focus during the day can double productivity. Furthermore, 90 minutes of deep sleep and REM sleep can improve productivity by up to 2. This method has already transformed the lives and productivity of countless CEOs, entrepreneurs, and executives coached by Partaker and Poensgen.