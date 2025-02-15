The 9 Products Our Editors Swear By

BuzzFeed editors share their favorite products for cleaning, beauty, and home organization. These top picks will make your life easier and more enjoyable.

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.This garbage guard is a lifesaver if you've ever opened your trash can and were welcomed by a host of pests. These not only kill insects, but they also prevent future infestations.

And don't worry, it's completely odorless (though I can't say that about your trash). 'We had flies everywhere: outside, in the house, in the garage. But primarily in our outdoor trash cans! Consistently had maggots on trash day. So gross. Bought these and thoroughly washed inside of our trash can before installing, and our fly problem has been gone since. No reappearance. Amazing! I will forever keep this product stocked in my garage.' This stain remover is perfect for all of life's little messes because all of life's little messes should be quick and easy to clean. Say goodbye to those stubborn wine, pet, coffee, food, and dirt stains! 'I was blown away by how it took stains out that I had tried for months to remove. I’m a forever user!!' I saw this product on TikTok. I was skeptical but decided to go ahead and give it a shot. I’ll be 42 this month, and I’ve noticed small fine lines starting to show around my eyes. I’m in total awe of the improvement I already see in my skin. My pores appear smaller, my fine lines seem to be fading, and I had a nurse at the hospital tell me that I’m glowing. All skepticism is gone. I will be using this product forever!'This shower curtain hook set is a game changer because it has separate hangers for your curtain and liner, which will make taking them down and switching them out so much faster and easier. This is also just a reminder that you do, in fact, need to change your 'I was surprised what a difference these new shower curtain hooks made. They slide SOOOO much better across the shower curtain rod than the ones I had previously. There are also two hooks (one on each side), making it a breeze to change out or wash the shower curtain liner without removing the shower curtain. This saves so much time and aggravation!!! I will be purchasing this type from now until forever!'This detangling hair spray is a must-have for parents of curly-haired kids. It has been a lifesaver for me and my toddler. Bathtime hair-brushing led to meltdown-level screaming no matter how gentle I tried to be, y’all. It was constantly super tangled in the back where he shifted on his pillow at night. This spray at night before bed and occasionally as a refresh in the morning has COMPLETELY changed his hair. There’s no more fight to brush his hair at bath time! I just wish it were available in bulk because I will be buying this spray forever. It even helps my preteen’s wavy hair; she’s obsessed with it, too.'This hair mask is a miracle worker for damaged hair. It's designed to condition and repair dry, damaged, and over-processed hair in just 5–20 minutes. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution! 'I saw this product mentioned in so many articles about cheap products that are great. I don't know what took me so long to purchase this, but I am kicking myself for waiting!! My hair is DAMAGED. Beyond fried. I've bleached it so many times. I am consistently changing my hair color, and while the semi-permanent dyes don't hurt it, the bleach sure does! My hair always feels like straw. My hair looks and feels INCREDIBLE!!! It is so soft and I am just absolutely in love! This will forever be used by me from now on!'This eye cream is a lifesaver for those dark circles and wrinkles. Its vegan ingredients absorb quickly into the skin to help start the process of brightening and lifting your under-eye area. Perpetual late nights got nothing on this cream!'I have searched high and far for an eye cream that does this much! I have sensitive skin but I also have dark circles and wrinkles. This eye cream feels so good and actually works! I feel like my wrinkles have significantly decreased and my under eye circles have diminished extensively. I will keep buying this product forever!!' This jet tub cleaner is scientifically engineered to get all the yuck from soap and body oil buildup out of your tub's jets in 15 minutes! 'Holy crap, this stuff works and the name speaks for itself. I’m a big cleaner and I always clean my jetted tub after every use. We rent our house and when we moved in, I used bleach to clean out the lines. Recently, though, I noticed a bit of mold in the jets, so I snagged this. As soon as the water hit the first jet I started to see 'sludge' come out and start to clump. As it reached higher, I was mortified. Once I turned the jets ON, dear lord, it was over. I wanted to throw up. This stuff WORKS, and I will forever buy it until I no longer have a jet tub.' This dishwasher cleaner is a must-have for keeping your dishwasher running smoothly. It helps prevent limescale and mineral buildup that can affect your dishwasher's performance. Because it's important to keep your appliances in tip-top shape





