The 9 Most-Wanted Accessories of Fall—and How to Style Them Now

A silk scarf tied at the waist, a brooch pinned to a blazer, or a strand of pearls tucked beneath a sheer knit are the small styling gestures making the biggest impact.

Among all the standout pieces on our fall shopping lists, it was the accessories that emerged as the real heroes. Both the fall and spring collections placed a renewed emphasis on personal style, with accessories offering some of the most compelling ways to make a look your own.

A necklace becomes more personal with the addition of collected charms, while a blazer or knit takes on new character with a brooch pinned to its lapel. Just as important isfastened around the waist like a cummerbund, rather than tied around the neck, at Polo Ralph Lauren. Sometimes, the smallest styling decisions make the biggest impact. What these accessories have in common, beyond their styling potential, is their desirability.

Also read Best PS5 Charging Accessories and Docks for DualSense and Portal

Between the fashion month street style set, our editors' own wish lists and wardrobes, and the collections we've seen since the fall shows, a clear picture has emerged of the accessories everyone wants to wear. Below, we've rounded up the season's most coveted pieces, along with a styling formula for each. FromNever underestimate the styling power of a delicate white floral brooch.

Chanel's iconic camellia appeared in both the fall and spring collections, inspiring showgoers throughout fashion month to pin their own floral flourishes onto jackets and coats. The accessory has also become a favorite among), thanks to its ability to transform even the simplest outerwear. To offset its inherent femininity, try pairing one with a If there was one shoe silhouette that dominated the season, it was the pump.

Advertisement

Lace-up iterations from Marni and Prada were particularly covetable, bringing a tougher, more directional attitude to an otherwise ladylike classic. Their appeal extends well beyond the traditionally feminine dresser. Lean into their unconventional proportions with a pair of skirted trousers and a This is one trend I've had particular fun experimenting with, not least because it can be achieved with a simple rectangular silk scarf.

Fold it in half lengthwise, wrap it around your waist, and knot it at the back, keeping the front wide and flat. It's a small styling trick that has transformed my trousers and tailoring, lending even aa certain polish. For the full effect, take a cue from Polo Ralph Lauren and embrace tuxedo-inspired dressing, right down to the patent leather Eclectic charm necklaces were everywhere on the fall runways, from Celine and Altuzarra to Dries Van Noten and Marni.

But what makes this jewelry trend especially appealing is the opportunity to make it entirely your own. You could, of course, invest in a ready-made version from Celine, but there's something even more charming about collecting medallions, keepsakes, and pendants over time and stringing them together yourself. Let ain the resort collections—tiger stripes offer a fresh alternative within the animal-print family. The trick is to let the print do the talking.

Pair a tiger-striped bag with sleek black separates, such as a leather trench, knit dress, and ballet flats. Call it the Phoebe Philo effect: The oversized statement earring is back, this time in sculptural clusters and explosive, burst-like shapes. What makes these earrings particularly interesting isn't just their scale, but the nonchalance with which they're worn. Rather than saving them for special occasions, consider them a form of everyday extravagance.

Advertisement

A pair can do wonders for an otherwise understated combination of white jeans, a One reliable measure of an accessory's desirability? How difficult it is to get your hands on one. The Row's Calden tassel loafers have proved particularly elusive, cementing the menswear-inspired silhouette as one of fall's most-wanted shoes. Their appeal lies in their versatility: polished enough for tailoring, yet relaxed enough for everyday wear.

A lived-in denim-on-denim look is just one way to put them to work. At The Row, a simple strand of pearls was worn beneath a sheer, long-sleeved turtleneck rather than over it. The effect was subtle, unexpected, and remarkably chic. It's precisely this kind of styling that has brought the classic pearl necklace back into focus, though there's still plenty to be said for the traditional double-wrapped strand.

Look to jewelry favorites Chan Luu and Sophie Buhai, as well as Toteme, for modern interpretations of the heirloom staple. Pearls also played a key styling role in By Malene Birger's lookbooks and on Valentino's runway, further proving their renewed appeal. Belts have long been an essential finishing touch, but this season, it's the details that deserve a closer look. At Tory Burch's fall show, woven leather belts replaced their smooth counterparts—a seemingly minor distinction that made all the difference.

Removed from their usual coastal-prep context, braided belts take on a decidedly more downtown attitude. Try one threaded through a pair of relaxedfashion market director overseeing Vogue Shopping’s fashion coverage. Fass landed her first job in the magazine’s accessory department in 2015. When she’s not scrolling through the depths of her favorite online stores, Fass finds herself having the most fun when discovering new brands, ...