The 9 Best Bars in Houston Right Now

Houston's bar scene is as sprawling and surprising as the city itself, from aperitivo-focused cocktail dens to Ethiopian coffee houses.

In a city where more than 145 languages are spoken, and every neighborhood carries the flavors of somewhere else, the drinking scene reflects that same refusal to be pinned down.

The city's cocktail bars have grown up alongside its restaurant scene, and the relationship runs deep. Bar directors collaborate with chefs on ingredients, like house-made syrups pulled from whatever's in peak season. The creative energy that drives Houston as one of America's most exciting food cities has produced bartenders who approach their menus the way cooks approach theirs: with a point of view, a sense of place, and a willingness to take a swing.

, where the kitchen runs late, music plays too loud, and the whole thing feels like a party someone forgot to end. It shows up at theon Vinyl Wednesdays, where an ever-changing roster of guest DJs pop in to spin their favorites. And it shows up at, where Taco greets you like you belong there, the drinks are intentional down to the last garnish.

Whatever you're drinking, the city has a room for it—and there’s a high-probability a bartender who's thought harder about it than you'd expect. Read on for where to find them. The Jacki's martini is the go-to order at Donna's, a 50/50 martini that's slightly sweeter than the classic and dangerously easy to enjoy.

This spot is named for the grandmother of co-owner Jacki Schromm, a veteran of Anvil and Reserve 101 who partnered with Bobby Heugel, the Houston bar legend behind Anvil, to transform a former Heights space into something that feels like a well-curated house party. Dark and comfortable, Donna’s hums with reel-to-reel tape or vinyl most nights, the walls hung with museum-quality pieces.

The room is divided into two moods: high-top tables in the main bar where larger groups can sprawl, and an intimate living room section with a big couch and a generous booth for when you want to disappear into conversation. The cocktail menu leans toward the unexpected as in the a Rye-Ami Vice , or the Good Will, made with bourbon, miso, banana, and chocolate bitters.

It's the hot ticket in Houston right now, and justified. Jacki's Martini a 50/50 gin and Cocchi Americano with Dolin Blanc, sessionable and slightly sweeter than the classic, served with a cube of Parmesan. Salty, nutty, and dangerously easy to order twice.

Tucked into a corner of a handsome mid-century building in Rice Village—the same building that houses Italian-American restaurant Milton's—, built the menu around Campari, Cynar, amaretto, and the full Italian bitter-and-sparkling canon, but with enough warmth and flexibility that no one feels locked out. Red vinyl bar stools, dark wood, and a back bar lined with Italian spirits set the mood.

The signature Campari Seltz is the house calling card: Matsen double-pressurizes near-frozen water and keeps the Campari frozen too, chasing the same whipped-cream texture achieved by the legendary soda gun at Milan's Camperino—reportedly one of only two in the world. The kitchen turns out duck-fat fries, prosecco-dough pizza , and Wednesday pasta nights featuring handmade pastas from Milton's that you can't get next door.

The Cynar Mojito, an original that bridges the bitter and the bright, the Italian and the tropical; it arrives cold and minty on crushed ice. Vegetal artichoke liqueur blended with rum, lime, simple syrup, crushed ice, fresh mint, and a dusting of powdered sugar—it's an island drink that somehow tastes Italian. Three concepts, one building, and a worldview that has shaped Houston cocktail culture for nearly two decades.

Anvil, the ground-floor stalwart Bobby Heugel opened in 2008, helped define what a serious Houston bar could be: high-volume, fast, with a rotating seasonal menu and bartenders trained to move. Above it, Refuge is the opposite: seated service only, bow-ties and button-ups. Completing the trio is Refuge Coffeehouse, open Tuesday through Sunday until 5pm, serving single-origin drip and espresso, and pulling the cold brew concentrate that goes into Refuge's espresso martini upstairs.

Every summer, Refuge transforms for Tropic Summer: the dark, brick-and-raw-wood attic becomes all greenery and neon red light, the playlists shift to tiki-meets-disco, and the seasonal menu draws from countries within the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn. It's worth planning a visit around. Don't leave without crushing one of the bougie grilled cheeses with layers of melty smoked gouda, slices of pear, preserved lemon, and berbere spice.

Upstairs at Refuge, go for Bobby's Martini, a blend of two gins served ultra-dry from the freezer, with an array of pickled accompaniments. If you find yourself in Houston during the summer, check out Refuge’s Tropic Summer lineup; past favorites include a boozy frozen mango lassi, a pandan scotch and coconut creation, and last summer’s chuggable Isla Bonita, a Nicaraguan-inspired guava cocktail.

Side by side on Washington Avenue, Julep and The Parlor share a kitchen and a dedication to hospitality, but little else. Julep feels like someone's very elegant living room: white walls, olive and gray fabrics, a classic cocktail menu built around fresh citrus and elemental technique—the place where the Mint Julep is a birthright and the Cherry Bounce Sour has stayed on the menu long enough to become a legend.

The Parlor next door operates at a different frequency, with cobalt blue and deep purple walls, a slower service pace, and a menu that demands more of the kitchen. Here, fat-washing, clarification, and ultrasonic processing are standard prep. Skip a meal at either spot at your peril: chicken confit flatbread, French onion dip topped with briny caviar and served with kettle chips, and ice-cold, deeply cupped oysters ready for slurping.

The Silk & Oak, a gastro cocktail in the truest sense. Shiitake-mushroom, yeast, and butter fat-washed bourbon is built old fashioned-style with maple syrup and Angostura, then crowned with a white chocolate-dipped shiitake cap. It takes a day to make and about four sips to fall in love with. Find the door marked for a lawyer's office.

Join the line forming outside. Head up the narrow stairs to a fox-marked door. What you'll find has been a no-pretense cornerstone of Houston's downtown drinking scene since 2013. In this long, dark room on the second floor of an 1800s-era building, its vintage wood bar top and swinging chandeliers give it the feel of a well-loved saloon.

There’s no fuss, no food, no televisions, no reservations, and a staff required to master the classics before they're allowed to put an original on the menu. That discipline shows. The whiskey and agave selections are among the city's most serious, the mezcal list alone could occupy an evening, and happy hour is one of downtown's better-kept secrets.

If you want something original, try the Ticking Boxes: Riesling, vodka, spiced guava shrub, lime, and tonic, unexpected and improbably cohesive, or simply tell the bartender what you're in the mood for. They'll build something around it. A hotel concierge meets you in the Four Seasons lobby, escorts you through the kitchen via a service elevator, and leads you to a shelf of menus. Take your book, enter a code on a keypad, and push the bookcase open.

Behind it: twenty seats across a bar and lounge clad in silver oak, with an onyx back bar, hand-stitched blue leather trim, and more than 200 spirits glowing under custom mushroom lights. The concept draws from the tequileros—Prohibition-era smugglers who transported agave spirits illegally across the US-Mexico border—and the spirit selection runs accordingly: tequila, mezcal,. Every cocktail has a presentation story.

A Ranch Water arrives with a Collins cube imprinted with an agave field; a Bermuda Triangle-inspired drink comes with an airline coaster and wings; a Polaroid camera appears for the Almost Famous mezcal cocktail to capture the moment. Keep in mind that reservations are required; 90-minute seatings, Wednesday through Saturday.

The Ménage à Trois—Cognac fat-washed with cacao butter, topped with liquid nitrogen ice cream made tableside, and fogged with a spritz of Krigler perfume—is $68 and absolutely ridiculous in the best possible way. Award-winning bartenders Lindsay Rae and Billy Boyd built their bar the way they wanted to drink: no egos, no attitude, no bad music, and something for everyone from the Oaxacan Old Fashioned folks to the Lone Star-and-shot crowd.

The white brick exterior gives way to a honky-tonk interior with tables fashioned from salvaged shiplap, penny-tiled bathroom floors—a 36-to-48-hour DIY labor of love—and a bar Boyd built himself and. The real draw is the 12,000-square-foot patio, one of the city's best, which fills up on nights when the playlist drifts from Charley Crockett to Lizzo to the kind of New York hip hop that makes Boyd secretly dance at the register.

The cocktail list bridges craft and dive beautifully: frozen slushies, draft cocktails, a rotating cast of bottled specials, and power hour deals . The Guava Slayer—guava nectar, mezcal, passionfruit liqueur, cinnamon, and house-made orgeat—is dangerously drinkable, and the Boot Knife, a Bloody Mary served in a glass boot, because Boyd bought the glassware before anyone could stop him, is the answer after a long night out.

The pickle michelada, made with pickle beer, glass garnished with a heavy layer of tajin, has converted more than a few non-believers and is an industry fave after a long night slinging drinks. Johnny's Gold Brick earns its reputation without trying to impress anyone. The room is unpretentious by design—no dress code, no attitude, no $18 cocktails—just a tight, well-run neighborhood bar where the staff crushes it every night, and the drinks are always, always good.

The house list of 10 classics, including an Old Fashioned, Sidecar, and Tom Collins, runs $9.99 and is painted directly on the wall—a flex that says everything about the place's priorities. Original seasonal cocktails, like the Munchies For Your Love with añejo mushroom rum and sherry, top out under $15. Happy hour brings classics down to $5.55, and the snack menu—Astro Dogs, jalapeño popper rangoons—is exactly the kind of food a bar like this should be serving.

The $9.99 classics list — pick whatever you're in the mood for and trust it. If you want something seasonal, the Munchies For Your Love is the move. What Mary Clarkson on Westheimer is technically a wine and provisions shop, but spend twenty minutes hanging out, and you'll understand why it's become an institution. The shelves carry interesting natural wines and a rotating cast of sundries.

The vinyl collection runs to 4,000 records. Themed nights draw a loyal crowd of industry regulars and Montrose neighbors. This is the kind of place where you pop in for a glass and end up staying for two hours because someone put on the right record, and the cheese board just arrived.

It occupies a strip of Westheimer that also includes next-door—the modern-dive bar Bobby Heugel revitalized without ruining—and sits across from Anvil, making it the anchor of one of the city's best micro bar crawls. Whatever the person behind the counter recommends. The point of the Montrose Grocer is ceding control to someone who knows their cellar. Trust them.





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