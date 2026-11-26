Eight American cities are shrinking in workforce population and housing stock from 2019 to 2024, led by Flint Michigan, according to a SmartAsset analysis.

Eight American cities are shrinking in real time, shedding workers, residents and housing, according to a SmartAsset analysis of 2019 to 2024 data. Over the same period, the nation's labor force expanded roughly 2.8% and its housing inventory climbed about 5.1%.

The causes vary, but most of these cities share a fatal dependence on one industry or one employer, and when it stumbles, the whole town goes down with it. Flint never recovered from the collapse of General Motors jobs, Waterloo has watched John Deere slash more than a thousand workers as farmers stopped buying tractors and Toledo lost 1,100 Jeep jobs in a single shift cut.

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Lawton's population has slipped alongside personnel cuts at Fort Sill, while Gulf Coast storms have driven flooded-out Beaumont residents away for good. Add an aging workforce that young people are not replacing, and the exodus feeds on itself. Flint, Michigan, ranked worst after losing nearly 18% of its workforce. Its workforce shrank from 41,611 people to 34,193, the sharpest drop on the list.

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About 8,800 housing units vanished from the books, a 16.7% plunge, while the head count fell from 95,541 to 79,727. Joblessness rose locally from 10.8% to 12.2%, even as the surrounding region added work. Genesee County's inflation-adjusted economy contracted slightly each year. Mayor Sheldon Neeley told WNEM the city's population has slid year after year since the decline of UAW and General Motors jobs, with COVID and the water crisis accelerating the losses.

Census data shows the share of Flint residents living in poverty climbed from 12.4% in 1969 to 37.3% in 2020. City Hall insists the bleeding has slowed. Census estimates showed Flint adding 76 residents, its first population gain in 25 years. Now we see a level of stability and growth in our community, Mayor Sheldon Neeley told WNEM.

Scranton And Beaumont Face Workforce Decline

Scranton, Pennsylvania, came in second. Its labor pool dropped 12.5% to 32,462, even as its county grew. Population barely budged, dipping to 75,915, while the housing stock shrank 3.9%. Part of Scranton's problem is demographic, as retirees age out of jobs faster than young people step in.

Teri Ooms, executive director of the Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, wrote in the Philadelphia Inquirer that as retirees leave the workforce, there are not enough younger people to fill the vacancies. Lackawanna County's economy still grew about 0.9% a year, propped up by colleges, three hospitals, warehouses and an Army ammunition plant cranking out 155mm artillery shells bound for Ukraine. Beaumont, Texas, lost 6.1% of its workforce.

The 1901 Spindletop gusher turned Beaumont into an oil town, and refineries still ring the city. Yet its workforce fell 6.1% to 52,189, nearly 3,250 homes disappeared from inventory and residents dropped to 112,888. When Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017, the city's businesses bounced back far faster than its residents, whose flooded homes forced many of them out of the area. Some never returned for fear of future storms.

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New Orleans Housing Surges As Residents Leave

Kristie Young of the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce told Bisnow that some residents never came back for fear of future storms. Jefferson County output rose about 0.7% annually, meaning plants are humming but fewer people live in town to staff them. New Orleans lost more than 27,000 residents, bottoming out at 362,701, and its labor force sank 10.3% to 184,266. Oddly, builders kept building.

Housing units rose 2.4% to 196,906, meaning more homes for fewer people. The seven-parish metro counted 970,849 people as of mid-2025, down 3.6% since 2020, and economic development group GNO Inc. is drafting a plan to grow the region's population by 5%. New Orleans is losing people to a toxic mix of thin paychecks and soaring storm costs.

Allison Plyer, chief demographer at The Data Center, told The Advocate that what ultimately drives people in or out of a place is whether well-paying jobs are there to support them. Local leaders at a recent Bureau of Governmental Research panel also pointed to quality of life, spotty public transit and existential worries over flood protection and insurance costs.

Memphis Loses Residents After Annexation Cease

We don't want to be managing decline, Jeff Schwartz, the city's new deputy mayor for economic and community development, told Axios New Orleans. Memphis lost more than 40,000 residents, a slide that began once the city stopped annexing surrounding areas, leaving it the only one of Tennessee's 10 largest cities that failed to grow between 2020 and 2025. FedEx's hometown shed more than 23,000 workers, a 7.2% slide to 299,409, and its population tumbled by over 40,000 to 610,936.

Roughly 9,700 housing units dropped off the rolls. Shelby County posted the biggest numeric population loss of any US county between mid-2023 and mid-2024, shedding 3,379 people. The city's population climbed from 610,337 in 1990 to 650,100 in 2000.