An exploration of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest held in Vienna, highlighting the unique performances of Ukraine, Finland, and other competing nations.

The 70th anniversary of the Eurovision Song Contest is currently taking place in the historic and culturally rich city of Vienna , Austria. This milestone event continues to serve as a beacon of cultural exchange and musical creativity across Europe and beyond, drawing millions of viewers globally.

As the semifinals unfold in May 2026, the atmosphere in the host city is electric, with fans from all over the globe gathering to witness some of the most daring and innovative performances in the history of the competition. The event serves not only as a musical battle but as a platform for national identity and artistic expression, blending traditional sounds with modern theatricality and cutting-edge stage production.

Ukraine continues to be a powerhouse in the contest, bringing a performance that resonates with both emotion and strategic innovation. This year, the star Leléka is making headlines by challenging established norms and breaking with tradition. In a significant departure from previous national strategies, she is performing her song Ridnym using a bilingual approach, blending Ukrainian and English.

This choice reflects a deep desire to maintain cultural authenticity and honor her roots while simultaneously ensuring that the message of the song reaches a wider, international audience. Leléka's performance in the second semifinal on May 14 highlighted the emotional depth and resilience often associated with Ukraine's contributions to the contest, proving that language can be a tool for connection rather than a barrier.

Finland has brought a high-energy and visually stunning act to the Vienna stage that has captivated audiences. Representing their country as Liekinheitin, singer Pete Parkkonen and violinist Linda Lampenius have created a performance that is as much a theatrical show as it is a musical entry. Their act is characterized by a daring mix of elements, including dramatic jets of flame and the use of a precious 18th-century violin, adding a touch of classical elegance to a modern pop sound.

To ensure the safety of the instruments and the performers amidst the intense pyrotechnics, a team of ninjas is integrated into the choreography, working diligently to avert any potential disasters. This blend of danger, discipline, and musical virtuosity makes Finland one of the most talked-about entries of the season. The diversity of the 70th contest is further exemplified by the variety of entries from other competing nations, each bringing a unique flavor to the competition.

Akylas from Greece brought intensity and passion to the first semifinal with the song Ferto, while Moldova's Satoshi energized the crowd with the spirited and celebratory Viva, Moldova!. Meanwhile, Malta's Aidan showcased impressive vocal prowess with the song Bella during the high-pressure dress rehearsals. The tension in Vienna is palpable as the vote totals are announced, and the emotional reactions of the artists reflect the high stakes of the competition.

From the grand stages to the backstage nerves, the event captures the essence of European unity through the universal language of music. As the competition moves toward the grand final, the 70th Eurovision Song Contest remains a testament to the enduring power of live performance in a digital age. The integration of advanced technology, bold fashion choices, and courageous linguistic shifts shows that the contest is evolving to meet the demands of a new generation of listeners.

Vienna, with its rich musical heritage and imperial architecture, provides the perfect backdrop for this clash of creativity. Whether through the flame-throwing spectacles of Finland or the bilingual ballads of Ukraine, the artists of 2026 are redefining what it means to compete on the world's biggest musical stage, ensuring that the legacy of Eurovision continues to thrive for decades to come





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