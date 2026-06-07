The 7 biggest storylines from Summer Game Fest 2026

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PlayStation and Xbox are going old-school, and GTA VI was everywhere and nowhere at the same time.is an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game.

Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories. The 2026 edition of Summer Game Fest just wrapped up, and it was surprisingly hectic. The nearly week-long event came at, and for the most part the big keynotes were used as a chance to show some strength through major announcements, while largely ignoring pesky details like Both Sony and Microsoft used their showcases as a way to confirm they’re refocusing on tried-and-true strategies like exclusive games and single-player blockbusters.

Meanwhile, every publisher in existence seemed to be avoiding going up againstAfter an ill-fated — and very expensive — foray into live-service games, it appears that Sony’s gaming division has a renewed focus on the single-player epics it’s known for. The company’s showcase was dominated by Insomniac’swasn’t featured in any of the SGF showcases, but its presence was still felt.

While lots of games got release dates, virtually none of them were during November, which just so happens to be when’s remake trilogy is coming to an end next yearexists, but the developer didn’t provide much in the way of detail, suggesting that the RPG is still fairly early in development. After years of pushing on a multiplatform strategy, Microsoft is reversing course — at least a little bit.

Its next big Xbox Game Studios title,, will be an Xbox console exclusive, whereas many expected it to come to the PS5, much like last year’s





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