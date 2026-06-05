The 7 Best Napa Valley Wineries to Visit This Summer

The summer is the best time to visit the Valley as the restaurants are filled with amazing ingredients and the wineries are bustling with wine lovers.

The most visited and most famous wine region in America offers a wide range of visitor experiences for those wishing to drink wine in the land in which the grapes are grown.

Summer is the busiest season for Napa Valley, and while that means you will have to factor traffic into your travel time between tastings up and down Silverado Trail and Route 29, it’s also prime season for a full-on epicurean adventure with the areas restaurants and farmers markets filled with world-class produce. Home to more than 400 wineries and tasting rooms, Napa can be a daunting travel destination for those who have an eye on trying something new and different rather than re-visiting a handful of favorite producers.

Here are seven outstanding ideas for those looking to enjoy the best of Napa Valley this summer. A beautifully restored 1926 Craftsman Bungalow in downtown Napa is home to vintners Joey Wolosz and Jeff Durham’s lounge, tasting room, and restaurant.

In a delightful, home-like setting, the couple pour glasses of their Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and red blends andand rosé alongside bites or multi-course meals inspired by recipes from both of their families with a little dose of Julia Child. Enjoy three-course breakfast, five-course lunch, six course dinner—all including by-the-glass wine pairings—or wander in for a bottle paired with small treats. If you are traveling with a crowd, the bungalow is available for private events.

Cardinale offers multiple options from its introductory tasting to its more in-depth Winemaker’s Library Experience. But one of its packages lets you step out of theand into the vineyard with a trip to Cardinale’s organically farmed Mt. Veeder estate vineyard. Start with a welcome pour 2,000 feet above the valley floor and immerse yourself in the pure mountain air and volcanic soils that shape winemakeraward-winning Cabernet Sauvignon.

A detailed glimpse into Mt. Veeder’s unique mountain terroir and Carpenter’s enological process, the seated tasting among the vines features Cardinale’s exquisite wines amid a breathtaking backdrop.and Pinot Noir in the Carneros AVA, Bouchaine Vineyards offers nature lovers a one-of-a-kind visit with its “Falconry in the Garden” tour, at which visitors can have an up-close and personal encounter with birds of prey.

Master falconer Rebecca Rosen introduces the concept of eco-friendly pest control while hawks, falcons and owls swoop and call overhead. Meanwhile, there is time to enjoy a curated flight of wines among the vines and snap pics with falcons and owls. Offered on Fridays at 10:00 AM, Bouchaine also offers time on Sunday for groups of 4 or more and flexible scheduling for private groups of 6 or more.

Newly reopened after a three-year, $200 million transformation, the winery that put Napa Valley on the map for wine lovers across the United States now offers a new hospitality wing, expanded indoor-outdoor tasting areas, enhanced culinary and visitor experiences, and an all-new winemaking facility. Set against the famed To Kalon Vineyard and the winery’s iconic arch and tower, beautifully designed and appointed spaces are home to a range of tastings and food and wine pairings that focus on the history of Napa Valley and the craftsmanship behindCabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc.

Tastings range from the $60 Pioneer offering, which is a 60-minute intro to the brands history, to a Legend Tasting for $150 that includes a tour.has grown to become one of the AVA’s highest scoring wineries while still remaining an insiders’ secret. With more than 35 years of Napa Valley experience, winemaker Michael Beaulac has the freedom each season to choose fruit that fulfills his vision of crafting powerful, full-textured Cabernet Sauvignon from a variety of sites throughout the valley.

The historic winery and cave setting in Saint Helena offers collectors and Cabernet lovers a side-by-side tasting of the current vintage and a library wine that explores the wine’s evolution and ageability followed by a guided tasting of a four-vintage vertical of Merus Cabernet Sauvignon. This historic stone winery’s Decades Tasting presents an engaging exploration of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and the history of one of the region’s original wineries.

Showcasing lauded Cabernet Sauvignon from the iconic Bosché and Sycamore vineyards from three different decades—1996, 2006, and 2016—this unique tasting invites attendees to fully perceive the depth, character, sense of place, and remarkable aging potential of Freemark Abbey’s wines. One of Napa Valley’s longest-lasting Cabernet houses, Freemark Abbey possesses one of the region’s most extensive wine libraries, making this an extraordinary experience regardless of your level of expertise.

As Napa Valley becomes more Cabernet Sauvignon dominant with each passing vintage, Sullivan Rutherford Estate’s commitment to Merlot has only gotten stronger. Founded in 1972 by James O’Neil Sullivan, the original 26-acre estate quickly established itself as one of Rutherford’s prime vineyard sites, and its J.O. Sullivan Founder’s Reserve Merlot has become a benchmark for the variety.

The house’s dedication to Merlot can be best experienced via its Merlot Mastery: Redefining Napa Valley Merlot tasting, a two-hour exploration of the finest Merlot bottlings from Napa Valley, Bordeaux and Bolgheri through a comparative blind tasting guided by winemaker Jeff Cole that is followed by a vertical of J.O. Sullivan Founder’s Reserve Merlot. Whether a Merlot lover or skeptic, you are sure to be amazed and delighted by this deep dive into the variety.

Why This Is Oregon’s Best Chardonnay VineyardHeir of Margarethe Lieser Sues for Restitution of Gustav Klimt Portrait That Fetched $37.5 M. at Auction in Austria Before the Sale Fell Through





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