The 50 Best Saturday Night Live Characters of All Time

This article celebrates the legacy of Saturday Night Live by highlighting 50 of its most memorable and funniest characters. From iconic figures like Roseanne Roseannadanna and Mr. Robinson to lesser-known gems like Brian Fellow and Father Guido Sarducci, the piece explores the creative genius behind these unforgettable characters and their enduring impact on comedy.

Saturday Night Live characters: Gilda Radner as Roseanne Roseannadanna; Bill Hader as Stephon; Eddie Murphy as Mr. Robinson NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images; Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images; RM Lewis Jr./NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images\We love our Stefons, our Mr. Robinsons, our Roseanne Rosannadannas. So here’s a salute to our picks for the 50 best characters—not necessarily the most famous, just the funniest. Some are legendary, others are deep cuts.

Some appeared week after week; others only showed up once or twice. (Better one dose of Gene Frenkle than a herd of Goat Boys.) There’s no celebrity impersonations here—that would be a whole other list. (Painful as it is to leave out Darrell Hammond’s Sean Connery or Tina Fey’s Sarah Palin.) But these unforgettable characters come from every era of SNL’s wild and crazy 50-year history. The one thing they have in common is that they’re classics. Live from New York, it’s Saturday night.\Gilda Radner’s immortal frizzy-haired wiseass, snapping her gum and discussing boogers, warts and nose hair, while Jane Curtin squirms in disgust. The recurring character who got recycled way too many times. But she’s gained a whole new resonance in the age of the social-media overshare. We are all Jane Curtin now.\Father Guido Sarducci is the rock critic and gossip columnist for the Vatican newspaper, played by Don Novello with his constant cigarette and tinted shades. Novello created Father Guido after he found the priestly robes in a thrift store for $7.50. The predictable move would have been to make him the butt of the joke. Yet Novello turns him into a wise guy, sponsoring a “Find the Pope in the Pizza” contest and dishing about the Last Brunch. He also reviews the various Popes’ music—he’s a big fan of Paul VI’s White Album.\Image Credit: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal /Getty Images Brian Fellow is not an accredited zoologist, nor does he hold an advanced degree in any of the environmental sciences. He just loves animals, and they love him back. Tracy Morgan madea long-running highlight, starting in 1999. He interviewed animals and their handlers, yet always ended up getting into arguments with the critters as well as the humans. When a parrot squawks “I am Brian Fellow,” he yells, “That bird is a liar!”, \Herb Welch is a crank who’s been on the air for six or seven decades, as his glasses get thicker and his fuse gets shorter. Herb is prone to temper tantrums, memory lapses, World War 2 flashbacks, bigotry, and smacking people in the face with his microphone. And sometimes dying.Kate McKinnon can do it all, from the Russian peasant Olya Povlatsky to the “Whiskers R We” cat queen Barbara DeDrew. But Sheila is one of her wildest creations—, slurping one more vodka cheddar before closing time. The guest star on the next barstool is the equally drunk stranger she’s about to approach for some sloppy tongue-kissing. It’s a tribute to McKinnon that she could make Sheila such an endearing mess.\The Coneheads were first introduced when SNL asked viewers to send in their home movies, so a New Orleans fan named Walter Williams sent in a Super 8 reel of, a cute claymation moppet emitting a high-pitched screech every time he got smooshed by his nemeses Mr. Hands and Sluggo. Long before Kenny on The Coneheads, this bizarre claymation mascot was a hit. \'I'm gonna do it, baby!' It’s simple: (1) cut a hole in a box, (2) put your junk in that box, (3) make her open the box. And that’s the way you do it. Andy Samberg and Justin Timberlake became the ultimate Nineties R&B bromance crooning the Lonely Island slow jam.\Jan Hooks and Nora Dunn were a late-Eighties hit as a cocktail-lounge sister act, singing show tunes and cheesy pop oldies. They channel all their frustrated hopes and dreams into over-the-top medleys, even when they’re stuck playing the lobby of their local Holiday Inn. The Sweeney Sisters are weirdly obscure nowadays, partly because they were women in a male-dominated era, but also because their medleys are a legal nightmare when it comes to clearing the rights. (Good luck finding them online.) But their 1989 farewell sketch with Mary Tyler Moore is a real banger.\Bad Opera . He brings his audience the very worst in contemporary performances, from the stage (“Voorstraat’s early plays dealt with ‘the existentialism of being’—difficult to understand because they were so very poorly written”) or screen (“tonight’s selected bad film really bites it”), while applauding with cries of “Awful! Awful! Couldn’t be worse!”\The Church Lady was SNL ’s bacon in the late Eighties, after Lorne Michael returned and had to rebuild the franchise from scratch. Most people figured the show was a decade past its heyday. But new cast member Carvey struck a nerve with the Church Lady, in the age of TV religious hucksters like Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker. The character served as the cornerstone for a new SNL era. But for Carvey, it was just the beginning. \Hans and Franz were the only sign of life in the nightmarish 1985-1986 season, with an all-new cast. This guy was the only character who made any impression, with one whopping lie after anothe





