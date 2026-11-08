The 5-Year-Stranger Theory on Friendships

Think you and someone are going to be BFFs? Well, the F may eventually stand for another F-word. However, you can prevent this scenario.

The theory behind this theory: Most friendships are really based on proximity and convenience. Don't try to hold on to a friendship if it isn't working for you or meeting your reasonable standards.

Understand that to truly maintain a friendship, both of you need to put in the effort and prioritize it. The 5-year-stranger theory that you may have seen on the Internet suggests that many times it is really just the latter. This theory suggests that most of your close friendships will last no more than five years or so—despite your best intentions.

Also read 'Stranger Things' prequel announced 1 year after original show ended

It's not as if you become friends with someone saying,"Hey, let's hang out all the time and then start drifting apart so that we eventually become strangers someday again.

" But that's what can happen—at least according to the theory. The theory behind this theory: Most friendships are based on proximity and convenience—rather than some unbreakable bond. If you think about it, you are probably more likely to become friends with people you are going to school with at the time—or working with, playing pickleball, or living in the same neighborhood.

What's tying you together, then, is something external rather than what Randy Newman claims in the song"You’ve Got a Friend in Me” . In many cases, trade"destiny" for"density," as George McFly did in the movie"Back to the Future.

Advertisement

" When you are further apart in time and space, will you really maintain that bond? Maintaining a bond does require effort. And, frankly, many people don't tend to put in that effort. That's what my naive self learned, about five years after medical school, when many of my friendships from that era faded.

For them, new people may replace you and help with their daily lives. In the long run, the only bonds that really persist are the ones where both parties really put in the time and effort to keep things going.showed that after seven years, only 48 percent of an average person’s close contacts remained. This dropped to 30 when considering only those who continued to serve in a friendship or helping role.

The overall size of people's social networks tended to stay the same, with people shifting out and other people shifting in. Seven years is a little more than five years. Five years is a rough rule of thumb—or maybe middle finger, depending on how the friendship ends—rather than a precise number. It's not as if you and your current bestie have a baking timer attached to both of you.

This rough time frame makes sense when you consider how long you stay in a given overall life situation. I mentioned medical school, four years for me. That's the time it takes to get through most educational programs, plus or minus a few years, whether it's law school, a bagpiping degree at Carnegie Mellon University, a manga studies degree at Kyoto Seika University in Japan, or whatever.

You'd probably be less inclined to join a degree program that says,"In just 10 years, you will have earned a diploma or certification that will allow you to do such-and-such.

" A given job can follow a similar timeline. The median time a U.S. employee stays at a particular workplace is 4.1 years, according to the. There's only so long you can keep smiling when your boss keeps making the same jokes over and over. Plus, the days of the workplace saying,"You can stay here as long as you want," may be long gone.

Advertisement

And if you want to live rent-free in the minds of the people around you, keep in mind that about two-thirds of renters will move within five years, according to theAt the same time, you are changing. People often talk about a five-year plan, for example, in changing their lives in some way.

As a result, your interests,Should you stop making friends because, you know, they're all going to go the way of skinny jeans and the Dougie? Well, no."Most" doesn't mean"all.

" Do you give up onsimply because most people won't end up being your forever snuggle muffin or abandon being a Philadelphia sports fan because most seasons will rip your heart out? You never know when a given situation will go the distance. Don't be shocked or disproportionately upset, though, when a friendship falls apart or fades away. Take the attitude"It's going to happen.

" Not everyone will be a friend for life, and the majority will be friends for a reason or season, instead (as I've described forAlso, don't tolerate friendships that no longer work for you. I know folks who remain in high school-like gangs despite constantly talking bleep about each other. Instead, establish and maintain proper standards for yourself. Don't one-sidedly keep a friendship going when the other person just isn't trying hard enough.

Yeah, to truly maintain a friendship, both of you have got to put in the effort and prioritize it. Only then might the"F" in BFFs be"forever" rather than some other kind of F-word.is a writer, journalist, professor, systems modeler, computational and digital health expert, physician, avocado-eater, and entrepreneur, not always in that order. After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.