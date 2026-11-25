From minimalist totes to slouchy shoulder styles, these brands guarantee understated elegance...

If French girl chic is the kind of look you aim to channel on a daily basis, we're right there with you – and here to tell you that you shouldn't overlook the accessories.

Along with sleek, flattering jean styles and an elegant pair ofWhether you're after a functional tote or an everyday crossbody style, take a look below for bag inspiration from some of our favourite French brands to add instant cool points to your look. Effortlessly chic and often more affordable than you might imagine, these labels really know what they're doing when it comes to timeless designs that still feel modern and fresh...

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Founded in Paris in 2015, Elleme, a nod to the phrase "elle aime," meaning "she loves", is home to minimalist accessory designs in timeless silhouettes – and it's really gaining momentum right now.girls) and with A-list fans including the likes of Gigi Hadid and Kelly Rutherford, the brand stocks a versatile range of logo-free styles that come in a choice of chic colours and fabrics. Its signature bag shape, the Boomerang, is a slouchy shoulder style available in everything from chocolate brown suede to burgundy woven leather, and there are over a dozen more collections to choose from.

Highlights include 'Le Bateau,' its sleek east-west design, and the 'Papillon' which has two symmetrical compartments. Designed in Paris and made in Spain, Polène has become the go-to brand for handbags that deliver on affordable, quiet luxury. Since its launch in 2016, its functional, everyday leather bags have garnered a cult following, with long queues a regular occurrence outside its Paris and New York stores. , £440 and a bestseller, is just one example of its practical yet polished aesthetic.

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This large carryall can be used as both a basket style with its sides open and as a neater, closed bag with them tucked in. AFounded by designer and style icon Jeanne Damas in 2016, Rouje is the epitome of French girl chic.

Stocked alongside its ready-to-wear and denim ranges, the brand has a collection of bags and small leather goods that put a twist on everyday classics.in a half moon shape is one of our current favourites, but if it's a practical, everyday, 'throw it all in' style that you're looking for, try theis now one of the most-loved affordable French brands around the world. Its timeless, easy-to-wear knitwear, denim and embroidered lace shirts are some of the best-selling pieces it is known for, but if it's a handbag with an air of quiet luxury that you're looking for, you won't be disappointed.

With a history that dates back to 1898, Le Tanneur is one of France's most cherished premium leather goods brands. The label's longstanding focus on craftsmanship and durability results in investment-worthy pieces that will stand the test of time. Made from full grain leather in a range of wearable colours and sizes, expect clean lines and elegant shapes that deliver on understated luxury.

The impressive collection includes a bag silhouette to suit every need, with coin purses, wallets and cardholders available, too.tote are the ideal work bags . If you're after something smaller, theGwyneth Paltrow wows in polished twist on a classic black leather jacket'What the Red editors really want for Christmas'