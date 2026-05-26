The 5 Best Decades in Cinema History

This article discusses the five best decades in cinema history, based on the quality of feature-length films released during that time.

Cinema history goes back further than the 1910s, but that was probably the first "complete" decade if you're talking about feature-length films , since movies that were more than a few minutes long were pretty rare, pre-1910s.

If the first decade of the 20th century is incomplete, or not fully populated with feature films, then so too is the current decade: the 2020s. There have been great movies released within the decade so far (like Sinners, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Aftersun), but in the interest of trying to be fair, it’s more appropriate to wait until the decade’s actually over before comparing it to all the decades that have come before.

Rather than ranking all the complete decades (from the 1920s to the 2010s, there are 10 complete ones), here’s a rundown of the five best





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