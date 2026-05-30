The 5 Best and Worst Transactions of Mike Gansey’s Cavaliers Tenure

Reviewing the five best and worst moves of Mike Gansey's front-office Cavaliers tenure now that he is the Sixers' new shot-caller.

May 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; A general view before game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images. Philadelphia hired Mike Gansey on Friday evening after he spent 15 years with the Cleveland Cavaliers in multiple roles. Gansey most recently served as general manager for the last four seasons and will now join a Philadelphia front office aiming to retool its rotation. Gansey worked beneath President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman during his Cleveland stint, primarily assisting with scouting and personnel decisions.

He developed a reputation as an executive who can find hidden gems and make strong moves on the margins despite not being the Cavaliers’ lead shot-caller. : The Cavaliers selected Tyson 20th overall in the 2024 draft and he became their biggest regular-season success story this year. Tyson filled the void left by Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro’s departures, averaging 13.2 points per game—a 9.6-point increase from the previous year.

He thrived as a playmaking, floor-spacing, perimeter-defending wing who started 42 of 66 games played. : Gansey’s specialty is finding diamonds in the rough and Wade is just one example. Cleveland signed him to a two-way contract in June 2019 and he gradually blossomed into a rotation guy over the years. Wade’s career average of 5.3 points won’t turn heads but he has been a reliable two-way wing at the Cavaliers’ disposal.

The forward is also: Gansey discovered Porter similarly to Wade, signing him to a two-way deal as an undrafted free agent in July 2023. Cleveland has fielded loaded backcourts through Porter’s first three years in the NBA but he has always been a bench spark when needed. Porter registered 4.5 points and 3.2 assists in 17.9 minutes per game this season. : The Cavaliers inked Tomlin on an exhibit 10 contract in September 2024.

The rookie saw little opportunity in 2024-25, but, like Porter, offered a spark when Kenny Atkinson called his name this season. Tomlin, an energetic forward, notched 5.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 15.7 minutes through 64 games. : Cleveland saw its first playoff appearance in five years in 2023, but realized it needed more 3-point shooting to surround its core. So Gansey advocated to poach Max Strus from the Miami Heat on a four-year, $62.3 million deal.

Strus has been a key rotation player ever since, whether starting or coming off the bench. He averaged 11.2 points on 40.2% shooting from deep this year. Always heard good things about Mike Gansey. He was very involved in targeting guys like Sam Merrill and Max Strus — pro personnel types of decisions.

Should be a good hire for the Sixers. : It’s easy to critique the Cavaliers’ drafting of Okoro fifth overall in the 2020 draft with hindsight but it was the wrong choice, nonetheless. Okoro never developed into the three-and-D wing that Cleveland hoped for, shooting 29.7% from downtown in the three postseason runs he was a part of. The Cavaliers passed on players like Deni Avdija, Devin Vassell, Tyrese Haliburton and Tyrese Maxey.

: Cleveland trading Okoro to the Chicago Bulls for Lonzo Ball in July 2025 was not fruitful either. The Cavaliers wished Ball, who missed the better part of two seasons with a knee injuries, would bring more second-unit ball-handling. It didn’t work, as Ball averaged 4.6 points on 30.1% shooting from the field. Cleveland salary-dumped him to the Utah Jazz in February.

: The Cavaliers looked to boost their shooting in the 2023 offseason and one of their additions was Georges Niang on a three-year, $25.5 million contract. While Niang’s annual salary was not horrible, his struggles from his Sixers tenure persisted. Teams exploited his immobility in the playoffs and he was unplayable when his 3-point shot didn’t fall. Cleveland dealt him to the Atlanta Hawks in February 2025.

: Before there was Tyson, there was Windler. The Cavaliers selected him 26th overall in the 2019 draft, with hopes of him becoming their long-term sharpshooter. That didn’t occur as Windler posted 3.3 points on 32.2% accuracy from deep in his three years with Cleveland. He signed a two-way deal with the New York Knicks in July 2023.

Jordan Poole and Keldon Johnson were right there. : The Cavaliers' extending Allen on a 3-year/$90.1 million contract in July 2024 wasn’t necessarily a mistake. Rather, Cleveland doubled down on a frontcourt that proved to be flawed in recent postseason exits. Allen’s contract helped thrust the Cavaliers into the second tax apron and doesn’t allow Mobley the best of spacing to truly develop offensively.

Again, these lists were created with the caveat that Gansey worked under Koby Altman through his greatest triumphs and mistakes. So Gansey may deserve more or less credit for some moves either way. Still, the 43-year-old’s success on the margins will be crucial to the Sixers creating a reliable rotation, especially with the 2026 draft around the corner. Jacob Moreno is a Sports Media major at Temple University who aspires to become a 76ers beat writer.

He previously contributed to The Sixer Sense and also covers Temple Athletics for The Temple News. He is a huge Marvel nerd and falls victim to expensive Lego sets.





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