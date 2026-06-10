The 43 best raffia bags on the high street and beyond

From affordable high street options to luxury investment pieces, we've rounded up the best raffia bags for summer

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If there's one handbag style that fashion people never tire of revisiting come summer, it's the raffia tote.

Woven, lightweight and endlessly versatile, it has become a warm-weather wardrobe staple - working just as well with tailored separates in the city as it does with swimwear on holiday. And it seems shoppers are on the same page. According to shopping platform LTK, searches for 'beach bags' have surged by more than 650%, with woven totes, basket bags and raffia shoulder styles leading the charge. It's hardly surprising.

Whether you're heading to the office, packing for a long weekend or simply want a bag that makes even the simplest linen outfit feel considered, raffia styles strike the perfect balance between effortless and elevated. The beauty of the trend lies in its versatility. This season's offerings range from oversized market totes that can hold everything from a laptop to a beach towel, to compact shoulder bags that feel polished enough for city dressing.

Better still, there's an option for every budget. If you're looking for an affordable update, the high street is delivering plenty of chic styles under £30 from the likes of H&M, M&S, ASOS and New Look. Step into the under £100 bracket and you'll find elevated details such as leather trims, artisanal weaving and richer chocolate-brown colourways from brands including COS, Zara, The Jacksons and Mint Velvet.

For those considering an investment piece, premium labels are leaning into craftsmanship, with beautifully woven raffia baskets and structured totes from Sézane, Rouje, Reiss and The White Company. At the luxury end, brands including Anya Hindmarch, Reformation and Polo Ralph Lauren are proving that raffia can feel just as sophisticated as leather, thanks to impeccable construction and timeless silhouettes.

Whether you're shopping for a holiday, refreshing your summer wardrobe or simply searching for a bag you'll reach for every year, these are the raffia totes, basket bags and woven shoulder styles worth knowing about. From just £14 to nearly £500, we've rounded up the 43 best raffia bags on the high street and beyond. The high street is offering a range of affordable options, with brands such as H&M, M&S, ASOS, and New Look offering stylish options under £30.

For those looking to invest in a high-end raffia bag, premium labels such as Sézane, Rouje, Reiss, and The White Company are offering beautifully crafted options. The luxury end of the market is also offering high-end raffia bags from brands such as Anya Hindmarch, Reformation, and Polo Ralph Lauren, which are just as sophisticated as leather thanks to impeccable construction and timeless silhouettes





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