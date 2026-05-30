The 4 Luckiest Signs During May’s Full Moon in Sagittarius

The blue moon is extra good for the mutable signs.

Add TODAY to Googleis the name of the second full moon in a singly month, and only occurs about once every three to four years.

The full moon in Sagittarius speaks to desire, resourcefulness and illusions, since Saturn, Neptune and Pluto retrograde connects with the lunar point. According to Narayana Montufar, astrologer and author of “Written in Your Stars,” the luminaries are activating two of the most important stars in the sky.

“The Sun, in Gemini, is aligned with the fixed star Aldebaran, which is connected to themes of leadership and success that come as a result of courageous integrity. There’s also some sort of competitive energy involved now, as this full moon is conjunct with another royal star called Antares,” Montufar says. Since full moons rarely activate such potent star energy, Montufar says we should consider this a supercharged full moon, “more potent” than most.

“There is an incredibly strong sense of passion involved now, calling us to ground new ideas that can eventually help us manifest resources and more freedom in our lives,” she says. According to Montufar, the mutable signs will be the luckiest. Read below to find out more.

The energy around the blue moon actually begins early for you, Gemini, when the moon opposes your sun and offers you a moment of introspection as well as a sense of completion that is almost exclusively peaceful. You may find yourself thinking of some of the things you wanted to accomplish and haven’t quite yet, but you’re likely to find more acceptance for not having met those goals than self judgment.

You won’t waste your energy there just because this ending feels so final. Very exciting energy, letting your keen listening skills could be put to the test. Just be careful to set boundaries with others and try not to soak up everything in your environment like you are prone to do.

You are sure to be hyper aware of the layers of what people aren’t saying out loud during this time to the extent that it might even feel like you’re spying on the people you’re keeping company with. Your financial and business prosperity counts on your ability to step out into the world and let your voice be heard. You have extreme opinions and cannot hide your thoughts under these skies. The spotlight aligns with you.

You are the caterpillar turning into the butterfly, so it is time to spread your wings and take command. This is go time, and you are in the leadership seat throughout these transits. It is up to you to decide where you direct your energy, but either way, there is no turning back from these tests of time. The blue moon pushes you to make moves and decide how to proceed in business matters.

Try to plan accordingly for this time to avoid any possible setbacks that are coming your way and hinder you from attaining success. The more energy you give to your future plans, the easier it will be to attain them. This lunation isn’t a time for you to step up your work game. It’s more of a meditative time for you to analyze and discuss the strategies that you will undertake in future endeavors.

You will begin to see that your goals and visions are changing. What you wanted before will now seem trivial, making you change the direction of your career. This is an amazing time for you to bring your visions to life, or at least start making plans and how to make them or reality. After all, you are a creative person and your talents should be seen.

The blue moon is a time for you to shine amongst your peers once you show them the side hustle and projects that you’ve been secretly working on. The good news is that they may want to collaborate when Mercury moves into Cancer on June 1 and helps you thrive in all that you do. People are beginning to take notice. Let yourself be seen.

Ring, ring, money is calling and its taking your feelings of worth to higher levels! Luckily for you, you’ve got the planets on your side. This increase can have you feeling ready to communicate new peaks you’re ready to experience with your partner. If more money is what you’re after, where will you invest it?

Speaking affirmations over your relationship can help keep things positive and expansive. This could be time to communicate to your partner that you need a better program regarding your shared financial situations. Some of you could find support from a generous resource through a networking connection. A psychologist or spiritual healer can help move some blocks around creating inner and outer security in your life.

Build the love you want with the lover you have and watch the blessings come back. Lisa Stardust is a New York City-based astrologer. Stardust is the resident astrologer for Oprah Magazine, Teen Vogue and The Hoodwitch. She has two upcoming books: “Saturn Return Survival Guide: Navigating this cosmic rite of passage” is due out this May from Hardie Grant Books and “The Cosmic Deck” from Chronicle Books is due out in November.

Follow Lisa on Instagram for her daily horoscopes @lisastardustastro. TODAY Illustration / Getty Images





TODAYshow / 🏆 389. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Could You Recognize the First Signs of Psychosis?The beginnings of psychosis rarely look like the stereotypes. Why all therapists need to be able to recognize it.

Read more »

Director Thomas Zimny Signs With UTADirector Thomas Zimny, known for documentaries on Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash, Elvis, Sylvester Stallone and more, has signed with UTA.

Read more »

Sebastian De Souza Signs With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)Sebastian De Souza, the actor freshly signed to join Hulu's legal drama 'Conviction,' has inked with Verve.

Read more »

Garrett Wilson learned lessons during time on injured list during Jets’ lost 2025 seasonGarrett Wilson had never been in such a spot.

Read more »