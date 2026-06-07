The 30g Plan: The Revolutionary Diet That's Making Brits Lose Weight Without Going Hungry

A revolutionary new diet that's making Brits lose weight without going hungry has been hailed as a 'game-changer' by thousands of slimmers who've transformed their lives using the simple yet effective plan. The 30g Plan, devised by leading nutritionist Emma Bardwell, sees people shed weight effortlessly by following three straightforward rules: consume 30g of fibre a day, 30g of protein at every meal, and at least 30 different plant varieties every week. By following this plan, Dorte Jensen, 54, lost nearly half a stone and dropped a dress size, going from a 10 to an eight - effortlessly - and has successfully maintained that weight loss for two years.

Anyone who has tried to diet will know only too well that there is usually one fundamental flaw: sticking to them in the long term is close to impossible.

It's a similar story with the weight-loss jabs like Mounjaro and Wegovy, with slimmers regaining the pounds they lost within 18-months of stopping treatment. But Dorte Jensen is perhaps proof that not all weight loss methods lead, ultimately, to failure. The 54-year-old Pilates instructor lost nearly half a stone and dropped a dress size, going from a 10 to an eight - effortlessly - by following a ground-breaking new diet which sees people shed weight without going hungry.

Not only that, but Dorte has successfully maintained that weight loss, equally effortlessly, by sticking to the plan ever since - even shrugging off a lifetime's snacking habit in the process. Indeed, she admits that her once-habitual mid-afternoon bag of crisps is something she no longer even thinks about. So how did she do it?

Called The 30 Gram Plan, the programme Dorte followed - which thousands of others have also used to transform their lives - was devised by leading nutritionist Emma Bardwell. It is based on straightforward, evidence-based rules: consume 30g of fibre a day, 30g of protein at every meal, and at least 30 different plant varieties every week.

It works because fibre and protein slows the progress of food through the gut, making you feel fuller for longer, and reducing the urge to snack. Consuming 30 different plants has also been shown to improve gut health and boost the immune system.

By following The 30g Plan, Dorte Jensen, 54, lost nearly half a stone and dropped a dress size, going from a 10 to an eight - effortlessly The Pilates instructor pictured in 2024, before she began following Emma Bardwell's eating plan and lost the stubborn weight she'd gained during the menopause In last week's Mail on Sunday, Emma, 54, told how she created the diet for her own reasons; namely, to help her ease the debilitating menopause symptoms such as brain fog, fatigue and a lack of energy which had turned her into a 'virtual hermit', and to lose weight after putting on nearly a stone. And those simple rules proved transformative.

Not only did Emma ease her menopause symptoms and restore her joie de vivre, but her digestion improved, the excess weight she had gained fell away, and her skin cleared of acne and eczema. Since then, she has refined her approach into an easy-to-follow plan full of delicious, easy-to-prepare recipes which involves no banned foods, no punishing restrictions, and no obsession with calories. Many of those who follow the plan insist they have never eaten so much on a diet.

As Dorte, who lives in Rugby, Warwickshire, says today: 'When I think back to being in my 20s and 30s, it was a time of SlimFast and all those low-calorie meal replacement shakes and soups, and the fact you were starving was all part of the goal to become thin. It was almost the point.

'When I think about diets, I think of misery. But this is a very different approach. I'm rarely hungry, it has taken away all the noise about food, and I've maintained my weight for two years.

'I have so much more energy, and I really notice the difference every time I slip and go back to old habits and start missing meals or snacking. It's become a way of life for me, and I can't see myself ever stopping.

' Now, you could benefit too if you sign up for the MoS's brand new newsletter which gives all Mail Plus subscribers the opportunity to transform their lives in just six weeks by following Emma's simple but life-altering habits. Dorte, who lives in Rugby, Warwickshire, pictured with nutritionist Emma Bardwell, inventor of The 30g Plan. Dorte says today: When I think about diets, I think of misery.

But this is a very different approach' While The 30g Plan is ultimately about boosting your overall health - turbo-charging your immune system, improving digestion, banishing low mood, and transforming your energy levels - by the end of those six weeks you could expect to lose up to a stone. If you're heavier to begin with, it could be even more. Do you want to lose a stone in six weeks?

Hi, I'm Emma Bardwell, a nutritionist with more than 15 years' experience helping people improve their health and lose weight. I've been there. I was overweight, unhappy with my skin and stuck in a rut.

Then I changed the way I eat. You can now do the same with my tried-and-tested healthy eating plan. And for DailyMail+ subscribers, it's completely free. Click here to sign up and start your journey Every week, those signing up to the newsletter will receive exclusive access to Emma's evidence-based insights, hints and tips, alongside mouth-watering, filling recipes for breakfasts, lunches and dinners from her new book, The 30g Plan Cookboo





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