The 30 Gram Plan: How a Simple Diet Helped One Woman Lose Weight and Keep It Off Without Hunger

Dorte Jensen lost nearly half a stone and dropped a dress size by following a novel diet based on 30g of fibre daily, 30g of protein per meal, and 30 different plants weekly. The plan, created by nutritionist Emma Bardwell, promotes satiety, gut health, and sustainable weight loss without deprivation. Now, a free six-week newsletter program offers Mail Plus subscribers the chance to adopt these habits and lose up to a stone.

For anyone who has ever attempted to lose weight, the biggest challenge is often maintaining the loss over time. Traditional diets fail because they are too restrictive and unsustainable, leading to eventual weight regain.

The same issue applies to popular weight-loss injections like Mounjaro and Wegovy, where many users regain the weight within 18 months of stopping treatment. However, Dorte Jensen, a 54-year-old Pilates instructor from Rugby, Warwickshire, proves that not all weight loss methods end in failure. She lost nearly half a stone (7 pounds) and dropped a dress size from 10 to 8, describing the process as effortless.

Not only did she shed the weight, but she has maintained it for two years by following a groundbreaking new diet that allows people to lose weight without feeling hungry. The plan, called The 30 Gram Plan, has helped Dorte break a lifelong snacking habit, including her once-daily craving for crisps. She says, I no longer even think about that mid-afternoon bag of crisps.

The program was created by leading nutritionist Emma Bardwell, who also struggled with menopause symptoms and weight gain. The plan is based on simple, evidence-based rules: consume 30g of fibre per day, 30g of protein at every meal, and at least 30 different plant varieties each week. These principles work because fibre and protein slow digestion, keeping you fuller for longer and reducing the urge to snack.

Eating a wide variety of plants also improves gut health and boosts the immune system. Dorte emphasizes that this approach is nothing like the miserable diets of her youth, such as SlimFast shakes and low-calorie soups that left her starving. She says, When I think about diets, I think of misery. But this is very different.

I am rarely hungry, it has taken away all the noise about food, and I have maintained my weight for two years. Emma Bardwell, now 54, originally developed the plan to manage her own debilitating menopause symptoms, including brain fog, fatigue, and weight gain. She regained her joie de vivre, improved her digestion, and cleared her skin of acne and eczema.

Today, she has refined the approach into a simple, flexible plan with delicious recipes that involve no banned foods, no harsh restrictions, and no calorie counting. Many followers say they have never eaten so much while on a diet. The plan focuses on overall health, including boosting immunity, improving digestion, lifting mood, and increasing energy. As a bonus, users can expect to lose up to a stone (14 pounds) in six weeks, with even more for those who start heavier.

The Mail on Sunday is now offering a free six-week newsletter program for Mail Plus subscribers, giving access to Emmas insights, tips, and recipes from her new book, The 30g Plan Cookbook. By signing up, subscribers can transform their lives through these simple but life-altering habits





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The 30g Plan: The Revolutionary Diet That's Making Brits Lose Weight Without Going HungryA revolutionary new diet that's making Brits lose weight without going hungry has been hailed as a 'game-changer' by thousands of slimmers who've transformed their lives using the simple yet effective plan. The 30g Plan, devised by leading nutritionist Emma Bardwell, sees people shed weight effortlessly by following three straightforward rules: consume 30g of fibre a day, 30g of protein at every meal, and at least 30 different plant varieties every week. By following this plan, Dorte Jensen, 54, lost nearly half a stone and dropped a dress size, going from a 10 to an eight - effortlessly - and has successfully maintained that weight loss for two years.

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