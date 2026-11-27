From space-time to saunas, here are the very best popular science books published this year that you should be adding to your Christmas list

It’s the perfect time to dive into the year’s best non-fiction, whether you’re looking for gift-giving inspiration or a brilliant read for yourself. To help, here are the best popular science reads of 2026 according tostaff and writers.

You’ll find the big names of science writing here, of course: Carlo Rovelli, Xand Van Tulleken, Maggie Aderin, Jim Al-Khalili. But there are also plenty of lesser-known gems, whether you’re interested in the power of heat to boost your health, a history of plants, why exactly humans sleep so little, or how to deal with the generally overwhelming nature of life.

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And if you think we’ve missed anything, do come and recommend your own favourite popular science reads The nature of time is a subject that has perplexed us for centuries. What Jim Al-Khalili does so expertly here is to break down the topic into a series of separate mysteries, explain each one and then build back up again to show how they interrelate and inform each other.