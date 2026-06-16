This list celebrates the best movie musicals of the 21st century, showcasing the genre's ability to create emotional experiences, explore themes of suffering and human nature, and satirize the music industry. From classics like The Wizard of Oz to contemporary entries like The Greatest Showman and Pitch Perfect, these films demonstrate the versatility and creativity of the movie musical.

The movie musical has been a staple of film history since its inception, with classics like The Wizard of Oz and Singin' in the Rain showcasing the form's ability to craft emotional experiences.

However, in the 21st century, the genre has become an exception rather than a rule, with contemporary movie musicals often carrying significant meaning. The 25 best movie musicals of the 21st century celebrate the power of music, dance, and cinema, with films like The Greatest Showman and Pitch Perfect showcasing the genre's ability to create joy and uplift.

Other notable entries include Dancer in the Dark, which uses the musical form to explore themes of suffering and human nature, and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, a comedy about music that features original songs and satire of the music industry. These films demonstrate the versatility and creativity of the movie musical, making it a beloved and enduring part of film history.

The genre's ability to blend music, dance, and drama has made it a staple of popular culture, with many of these films becoming cultural touchstones. The movie musical continues to evolve, incorporating new styles and themes, but its core elements remain the same - a celebration of music, dance, and the human experience. From the classic films of the past to the contemporary entries in this list, the movie musical remains a powerful and enduring force in film history





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Movie Musical 21St Century The Greatest Showman Pitch Perfect Dancer In The Dark

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