The 236½-sack nightmare: Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett ready to 'have some fun'

For the first time this season, Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald will be playing at the same time for the Rams. Will they form an unstoppable pass-rush duo?

For the first time this season, Aaron Donald, left, and Myles Garrett will be playing together for the Rams on Sunday when they face the Washington Commanders.

For the first time this season, Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald will be playing at the same time for the Rams on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Garrett and Donald are looking forward to playing together and forcing teams into making tough protection decisions. Aaron Donald , a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, consider coming out of retirement to play with Garrett, a two-time winner of the award?

Also read Commanders News: Myles Garrett Could Join Aaron Donald as Washington Fights Costly False Starts

After a summer of rampant speculation, Donald signed on to join what was already regarded as a Super Bowl-favorite team.against the San Francisco 49ers . And Garrett underwent knee surgery after that loss, so the two stars were unable to play together for seven games. Barring an unexpected setback, Garrett and Donald will line up together for the first time when the Rams play the Washington Commanders at Northwest Field in Landover, Md.

Two players accustomed to being double- or triple-teamed — two players with a combined 236½ sacks — are eager for opportunities.

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“The offenses are really going to have to pick their poison,” said Garrett, who amassed an NFL season-record 23 sacks last season. “‘Who’s going to be freed-up this play? ’“I think either of us are pretty good at winning one-on-ones, so we’ll have some fun. ” Said Donald, one of the most dominant interior linemen in NFL history: “It’s always good when you’ve got all the pieces to the puzzles out there.

” The Rams aim to build on their modest two-game winning streak and get over .500 for the first time this season. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald tackles New York Giants running back Najee Harris for a loss during a Rams win on Sept. 21 at SoFi Stadium. But Garrett’s return should energize a team that still intends to play in Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams have only 12 sacks, which is tied for 26th among 32 teams. Edge rusher Byron Young has a team-best 4½ sacks. Donald is still looking for his first. The attention the Commanders and future opponents must pay to Garrett and Donald will open play-making opportunities for others, Young said.

“I always call it art,” he said of Garrett’s and Donald’s ability to excel despite double teams. “Because it’s not easy when you’ve got four hands on you 90% of the time. And they still make it work. Rams vs. Commanders: How to watch, start time, prediction and odds Everything you need to know about the Rams facing the Washington Commanders on Sunday, including start time, betting odds and a score prediction.

“I’m sure there will be some kinks to work out early on, but it’s still pretty early in the season,” Fiske said. “He’s been playing for 10 years, so it shouldn’t be too hard to catch his stride. Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson played against Garrett in 2023, when the Rams defeated the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium. The 6-foot-4, 272-pound Garrett’s size, speed and burst at the snap is “amazing,” Jackson said.

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“He’s like a running back with skill but like a D-lineman with his power,” Jackson said. “He’s good at change of direction — like on a dime... “He’s kind of like a do-everything kind of guy who’s seen everything as far as looks.

”Rams’ Quentin Lake texted apology to Chargers Justin Herbert for ham-handed ‘deli meat’ comment Rams safety Quentin Lake texted Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to apologize after saying on a podcast that Herbert was ‘throwing deli meat’ and ‘seeing ghosts’ during Sunday’s game. He doesn’t have to do anything other than be Myles and play one-eleventh of what the rest were asking to do for the defense,” McVay said.

Garrett said he won’t fight the excitement, the joy and all the emotions of finally getting to play again. Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports.

He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.