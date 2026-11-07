The 23 best cars from the world’s craziest car show

Custom cars, trucks and off-roaders are making waves at the annual SEMA event in Las Vegas

The annual SEMA Show – the world’s biggest aftermarket, tuning and custom car event – is under way at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the US.

Expected to attract more than 150,000 visitors over the course of the week, it’s a huge show, measuring about a mile from end to end. As usual, we found a stack of interesting machinery within the event’s four halls and vast outdoor displays. It’s a wonderfully varied mix of manufacturer show cars, incredible work from custom build shops, wild off-roaders and high-performance machines.

Also read Nissan's SEMA Off-Road Trio Proves the Brand Means Business

Many of the year’s best new builds are completed just in time to make their debuts at the SEMA Show, as with Raymond Canales’ Volkswagen-inspired hauler, pictured above.1. Honda Passport Baja Spec Trophy Truck A new Trophy Truck for the 2027 Score World Desert Championship – the first to be hybrid-powered – made its public debut at SEMA. Carrying the name of’s mid-size Passport SUV, the racer is powered by a 1300bhp 2.4-litre twin-turbo V6 with an 800V electrical architecture.

Its maker says the combination is more powerful than the 9.0-litre V8s in current Trophy Trucks. The truck was developed by Honda Racing Corporation with Mason Motorsports and will be driven by two-time Baja 1000 winner Bryce Menzies. The classic ‘Squarebody’ remains a hot property in the custom truck scene.

Builders Jeff Lutz and Clay Millican made an Edelbrock/Musi-carburetted, 940bhp big-block V8 the centrepiece of this pro-street-style restomod truck for a good cause: the C-10 will be auctioned for charity, with the proceeds supporting TechForce trade school scholarships. ’s big announcement at SEMA was the introduction of the ‘Megazilla 2.0’ crate engine for racers and other custom-vehicle builders.

Newly supercharged with a 3.0-litre Whipple blower, the 7.3-litre V8 can deliver more than 1200bhp – almost double that of the most powerful, normally aspirated Megazilla – and more than 1000lb ft of torque. Showcased in a modified Bronco Frostwarden – an Arctic search-and-rescue concept – on Ford’s SEMA stand, the new motor will be available from Ford Racing Parts from the spring of 2027.

Renowned Illinois hot rod shop Rad Rides by Troy spent over four years building this elegant 1966 Ford Thunderbird for owner Jim Bridgewater. Highlights include an upgraded, ground and polished 428 motor with Holley fuel injection; custom ‘Bridgewater Brown’ paint; nickel-plated brightwork; a full custom interior trimmed in Italian leather; LED sequential tail-lights; and rebuilt original gauges. After competing on the show circuit, Bridgewater plans to drive the car regularly, rather than treat it as a show queen.

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For ease of use, it’s fitted with an automatic transmission and cruise control. -based concept is notable for its independent front suspension – designed by off-road racer Casey Currie – and reversible, removable seating in the load bed, which is as long as the load area in a full-size Ram pick-up. If reaction is favourable and the concept is greenlit for production, it could be on sale by 2030.

, first revealed this summer by Gas Monkey Garage, is no exception. A Katech-built Chevrolet 'LT4' V8 delivers 1200 supercharged horses to the rear four wheels. The car is about a metre longer than standard and also features a rear wing, new suspension, larger wheels and Michelin tyres. Kings Kustomizing created this ‘Toxic Green’ Chevrolet El Camino atop a Schwartz Performance chassis.

Power comes from an astonishing 10.5-litre big-block V8 with an 'ATI 4L85E' four-speed transmission built to handle more than 1000bhp. The name 'Mr Yuk' comes from a poison-prevention character who, like the truck, dates from 1971.powertrain in the attractive new Prelude coupé shell, but that hasn't stopped lubricant supplier Idemitsu from finding out how it measures up. At the heart of things is the 'K20C' 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four, with a rev-matching .

Hoffman Manufacturing has been around for decades, fabricating metal, wood and latterly DeLorean EV conversions. Now owner Geoffrey Hoffman – who was at the SEMA Show to gauge reaction to the idea – sees an opportunity to build more modern vehicles using salvaged Teslas. The Badger would be certified as an 11-seat bus, which would smooth the path to market, but he envisages many different body permutations.

Hefty chassis-side extrusions are said to offer improved impact protection for the carryover battery pack. with a 5.7-litre Ford Racing V8 under the bonnet, complete with a distinctive, Borla eight-stack intake. The body lines benefit from extensive tweaking, including skilfully incorporated wheel-arch extensions to house wide American Racing wheels.

UK suppliers to this SEMA Battle of the Builders Top 12 finalist include GAZ and D-Class Automotive . is refreshing its all-SUV North American line-up as part of its ‘Momentum 2030’ mid-term business plan. The next new model will be the Diamond Trail Edition of the conventionally powered, which will arrive as a 2028 model.

Reprofiled bumpers increase the approach and departure angles, all-terrain tyres deal with slippery surfaces, a new seating material is easier to clean and redesigned roof rails can support a much heavier load, such as a rooftop tent. Another new build making the trip south from Canada was this stone-grey 1946 Power Wagon with a custom four-door crew cab. It rides on a Tisdale Coachworks chassis and has a 5.9-litre Cummins diesel engine under the bonnet.

Classic custom touches include hidden hinges and a flush-fitting windscreen, while the bed is lined with satin-black 'Carbon Series' hardwood from BedWood. ’s sport compact heritage – specifically the Sentra SE-R, which arrived in the US in 1991.

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Based on the current Sentra, the concept swaps the regular normally aspirated 2.0-litre four and CVT for a turbocharged unit with 300bhp and the six-speed manual from theRingbrothers’ latest creation is ‘Billie’ , a 1965 Pontiac GTO custom based on a Tempest Convertible. The finished body is five inches wider body than standard, with carbonfibre doors, reshaped front wings, widened rear wings and lengthened rocker panels.

A supercharged Chevrolet 'LT4' from Wegner Motorsports provides the power, routed through a Bowler 10-speed automatic gearbox. Silent running on the trail is touted as a virtue of the new Jeep Recon EV, which is given the SEMA custom treatment at this year’s show. The 670bhp Overwatch Concept gets a prototype 2in lift kit, destined for future availability through Jeep Performance Parts, and rides on 34in tires on JPP-designed beadlock wheels.

The body, with removable doors and rear glass, is finished in muddy-white Ghost paint, while the interior gets pistachio-green leather seats.is gone from the UK market but lives on its seventh generation in North America. The factory Wilderness edition already ups the ruggedness factor, but this custom on the AFE booth takes things a step further with performance engine parts, a Warn winch, an AFE lift kit, a skidplate, an intercooler shield and Falken WildPeak all-terrain tyres.

Brothers Tyler Waltz and Damien Bakke made the Battle of the Builders Young Guns Top 10 with this imaginative take on vintage ‘Good Humor’ ice cream vans. Named ‘Dirty Humor’, the roadster-style Ford F-250 rides on a new chassis and updated drivetrain. The ‘Strawberry Smoothie’ and ‘Mint Green’ powder-coating is a neat touch. is one of several manufacturers to establish a new name – Woodland – to denote the most rugged version of multiple model lines.

For this year’s SEMA Show, its CALTY Design Research operation created a set of Woodland concepts, including this, with lift kits, chunky wheel-arch extensions, satin black wheels and all-terrain tyres. All are painted Horizon Blue, a shade inspired by a 1960s Toyota colour. British customiser Urban Automotive has marked its expansion in North America by exhibiting at the SEMA Show for the first time. On its stand are two vehicles featuring its Widetrack styling programmes: ashown here.

All the original chrome detailing is replaced with dark trim, including a black Spirit of Ecstasy, while the build also includes sill extensions and carbonfibre for the front bumper, rear bumper, diffuser and wheel arches. Due to be launched in the coming months, this higher-performance Civic Type R will be the first production car to wear the Honda Racing Corporation badge since it merged with Honda Performance Development in 2024.

Precise details of its performance upgrades remain thin on the ground, but Honda has confirmed at the SEMA Show that the hottest Civic yet will be sold in North America. California-based customiser Tony Quinones, who appeared in the Netflix series Car Masters: Rust to Riches, has just finished this unique,-Honda-inspired build for Ayrton Senna fan Bill Cardoso of Scorpion EV. The 1928 Model A’s L-head motor is replaced by a mid-mounted 300bhp Honda 'K20C1' crate engine mated to a.

The carbonfibre-bodied Classic Recreations GT500CR – licensed by Shelby – packs a 1000bhp Wegner-built 'Coyote Gen 4X' V8 with a Whipple supercharger, managed by a FuelTech 'FT700' ECU with traction control. Modern chassis performance comes courtesy of Nitron electronic ride control, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. Classic Recreations expects production in Florida to rise from around 15 cars across the steel and carbon-bodied versions in 2027 to about 50 a year by 2030.

Finally, another regular SEMA Show car builder, John Sarkisyan, turned heads with this modern take on McLaren-Mercedes’ race-winning history. The supercar styling of a 2024has been swapped for the streamlined form of a millennium-era Mercedes CLK GTR racer. The original suspension and twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 remain, but there’s a custom exhaust and HRE wheels. and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world.

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