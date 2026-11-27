The 2028 Volvo XC90 T8 PHEV gets a much larger battery, 73 miles of electric range, and 455 hp while keeping its three-row practicality.

luxury hybrid midsize SUVs, but the world decided it wasn’t ready to rip the gasoline Band-Aid off quite that quickly. So the bodywork was face-lifted and the interior spiffed up for 2025, and this year itsIf buyers say they’re not ready for an EV, maybe the best way to get them ready is a long-range.

Toward that end, for 2028 both the XC60 and XC90 T8 PHEV models get roughly double the battery capacity and double the electric-only range. This wasn’t easy, but it was accomplished sensibly. The outgoing T8 models housed their 14.7-kWh CATL-sourced prismatic battery packs in a long, rectangular pack installed inside the center tunnel.

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For 2028, Volvo adds roughly 122 additional cells, bringing capacity to 37.9 kWh, and rearranges the whole shebang to fit in a low-profile, flat rectangular pack that fits under a reengineered second-row footwell. The upshot is that all-electric range is extended from 33 to 73 miles. That’s close to double the next best. More good news: By upgrading the onboard charger from 3.6 to 7.2 kW, it doesn’t take much more time to top up the larger battery.