The 2028 Volvo XC60 T8 gets 78 miles of EV range, more power, Google Gemini, and a refreshed cabin.

A bigger battery, best-in-class range, more power, Google Gemini, and a fresher cabin give Volvo’s old favorite new life. . How convincing are exterior design and interior trim spiffs and Google Gemini upgrades to the infotainment at making this decade-old SPA architecture seem new?

To find out we flew to Denmark, then drove straight to Sweden in the most comprehensively new model: the T8This model is where Volvo spent the most cash, and hence the T8 derives the biggest benefit. That’s because the brand needs its T8 plug-in models to serve as training wheels for its customers ahead of an eventual all-electric future. The knock against plug-in hybrids, or PHEVs, is that too many customers don’t plug them in regularly.

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Driven on gas alone, they can actually be worse for the environment—less efficient, more polluting, and more costly to own than driving a conventionalBut at Volvo, customer research suggests that 69 percent of Volvo owners plug in today’s crop of T8 PHEV models at least every day. Changes made to the XC60 T8 , followed by a linear shove all the way to 60 mph.