The 2028 presidential race is already full of surprises, prediction markets say

The 2028 presidential market report shows Jon Ossoff leading Democrats at 26% despite a third of his party never having heard of him.

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Or is it already here? The midterm ballots are barely counted, and a long list of would-be candidates is already elbowing for a lane in a campaign that, by Election Day, will feel like it started during the Truman administration. Outside the Super Bowl, few things are as popular on prediction markets as a presidential race.

Two years before anyone casts a ballot, Kalshi'sWhile prediction markets have an excellent long-term record of accuracy, this far from an election, you can't expect surgical precision. What the markets can show us is who's trading like a blue chip, who's stuck in the middle, and whose campaign feels like a penny stock that needs a miracle rally to be competitive. So let's look ahead with a way-too-early presidential market report, starting at the top.

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What if I told you the Democratic front-runner for 2028 is a man a third of Democrats have never heard of? That's what a newof winning the Democratic nomination, the best in the field. Not bad for a guy much of his own party couldn't pick out of a lineup.. Vice presidents whose bosses are underwater in the polls tend to win their party’s nomination, then lose in November.

Then again, Vance has been underestimated before, and he seems to be at his best in high-leverage situations. Both men have also hinted they might not run at all. Coming from politicians, that promise has roughly the credibility of a vow of celibacy from Jensen Huang.looked like a blue chip a year ago. His chance of winning the Democratic nomination has since cratered from 37% to about 12%.

He leaves office in January, which frees him up for a full-time campaign and gives even more airtime to a man who has never been accused of camera shyness. Whether voters want that is another question.sits around 13% to win the Democratic nomination. The bigger question is which race she's running in. Traders actually think she'sthan for president.

Either way, somebody is going to claim the democratic socialist lane. If it's not her, maybe Bernie Sanders takes a third crack at it. He'll only be 87.faces a which-job question. He's at 18% to win the Republican nomination, and the market sees him as just as likely to be the running mate as the nominee.

, who ran in 2024 and also leaves office in January, has been the biggest riser in the Republican market since the midterms. He wasfor the nomination: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Pennsylvania Gov.

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Josh Shapiro. Former Vice President Kamala Harris lands here too, a somewhat embarrassing showing for the woman at the top of the ticket two years ago. If you're shopping the bargain bin, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore at 2.2% and Michigan Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer at 0.7% might be in your wheelhouse. On the Republican side, the penny stocks include Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley could be value plays. And somewhere in that mix isMany of these names won’t make it to the first primary.

Today’s penny stock could be next summer’s blue chip. That’s the fun of watching these markets this early: prices will move with every speech, stumble and suspiciously timed book tour between now and then. Check back in a year. A few of these stocks will have soared, and plenty will have been quietly delisted.

) and a frequent media commentator on elections and prediction markets. He actively trades political event contracts. He can be found on X @StuDoesAmerica and at Youtube.com/@PredictableShow. Disclosure: The author and Predictable Media hold no equity interest in Kalshi.

Event contract trading involves substantial risk of financial loss and is not suitable for all participants.