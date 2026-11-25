The 2028 Genesis G80 Hybrid is 5.1 inches longer than the standard G80 sedan to accommodate a larger fuel tank, the hybrid battery, and battery cooling.

Genesis unveiled its all-new G80 Hybrid at the LA Auto Show, and this luxury sedan gets an extra 5.1 inches of overall length. Among them are the GV80 SUV and the G80 sedan.

Each one gets a new hybrid four-cylinder engine, the ability to drive at low speeds in EV mode, and a fancy new cooling system. The sedan got something very unique that was hidden amongst all the other stats, though, with an extra 5.1 inches added to its overall length.

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That might not sound like much, but it is the perfect amount for hybrid-specific components including a briefcase-sized battery pack and a larger fuel tank.sat down at a roundtable discussion, which CarScoops attended, where he talked about the added size of this new model. It would be easy to think of it as an executive or long-wheelbase version of the G80, but it's much more than that.

Sure, the back seat is indeed more spacious and, yes, that contributes to the overall luxury feeling, but it's the other features baked into this car that are the real story. After all, better efficiency and longer gaps between fuel stops are a luxury of their own. No specs were revealed for the G80 Hybrid, but its 5.1 extra inches would put the overall length at 199.6 inches, when compared to the standard G80 sedan.

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During the discussion, Corson bluntly assessed how legroom in the back played a role in the new body size.

"We've really extended that, and mainly it's due to long-distance comfort. But for our customers, time is really a true luxury, right? So for G80, extending that packaging footprint really allowed us to optimize the fit of the hybrid battery. It's about the size of a medium briefcase and around it we have liquid cooling and a larger fuel tank.

So you're getting well over 500 miles of total range depending on your configuration. So part of that reasoning is just better packaging efficiency but it's also more space in the back to stretch out," he said. Ultimately, then, the car gains rear-seat space, but the larger fuel tank gives this hybrid the ability to go further without having to refuel. Again, no specifics were given about the larger tank, but the standard G80 features an already-sizeable 21.1-gallon tank.

Corson brought that out further with an example, saying,"It's an excellent Las Vegas road trip vehicle, for example. Take four friends or three friends, and you are rolling in style, and you really don't have to stop for gas, so it's a great fit.

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" Cars all over the industry today are growing substantially. At the same time, they're not necessarily making the most out of every inch. It's nice to see that in the case of Genesis, the extra length is going to more than just a bit more back-seat comfort.