The Blue Oval is celebrating a century and a quarter of racing history with a special-edition Mustang GTD.

Ford Henry Ford was racing cars before the Mustang, GT40, or even the Ford Motor Company itself existed. Back in 1901, he won his first race behind the wheel of a two-cylinder race car nicknamed “Sweepstakes,” a car that produced just 26 horsepower. 125 years later, Ford has unveiled the 815-horsepower—a special edition inspired by the car that helped launch Henry Ford's automotive empire.

The Mustang GTD 1901 has a 789-horsepower advantage over the Sweepstakes car, but the design inspiration is clear. The Mustang GTD 1901 features a distinctive Royal Red exterior and a wide, off-center black racing stripe featuring a bright red centerline. The color combination reverses the original race car's black body and deep red chassis components. Additional diagonal graphics and exposed carbon-fiber elements, including the front splitter, rocker panels, rear diffuser, and wing, complete the exterior look.

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Have a seat inside the Mustang GTD 1901, and you immediately realize this is not an ordinary GTD—that is,. The first thing you notice are the Mahogany Red leather seats with Race Red stitching. Keep looking, and you’ll see there are also matching red accents on the seatbelts, while the steering wheel receives Mahogany Red faux suede. The Performance Package is standard equipment on the Mustang GTD 1901.

Options include the magnesium wheels, which reduce the unsprung weight by 50.3 pounds. If you want to spice up the interior, you can order the optional titanium trim package, which gets you redesigned titanium shifter paddles that have been lengthened for the 2028 model year. The titanium trim in the GTD, by the way? It comes from retired F-22 fighter jets.

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Ford has not announced how many Mustang GTD 1901’s will be built, or how much they will cost. But we wouldn’t count on seeing too many at your local track day. A lot has changed since Henry Ford won his first race; horsepower figures, aerodynamics, and suspension technology have come a long way.

But the desire of the company that bears his name to prove itself on the racetrack apparently hasn't changed much at all, and that’s something we’re certainly thankful for.