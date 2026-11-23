Learn how the 2028 Ford Fathom’s LFP battery, structural pack, and new Michigan plant help cut weight, cost, and complexity for the $30,000 electric pickup truck.

From the moment Ford started pulling back the curtain on its next EV, it’s been clear that theit’s based on will not be typical.

Ford’s intense focus on affordability—the truck has an announced starting price of $29,945—has led engineers to rethink pretty much everything about how the company designs and builds EVs. When Fathom production begins in late 2027, Ford will be in the business of selling an EV with 48-volt electronics and a zonal computing architecture built using an all-new production process and batteries the company manufactures in its own plant.to tour its brand-spankin’-new Blue Oval Battery Park Michigan.

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There we gleaned a few new details about the heart of the 2028 Ford Fathom and how it’s unlike most other EV batteries available in America. The differences can be summarized in three categories. All modern EVs are powered by lithium-ion batteries, but not all lithium-ion batteries are the same.

While the vast majority of EVs in the U.S. use nickel manganese cobalt lithium-ion cells, the Fathom is one of only a handful to use lithium iron phosphate cells. The raw materials needed for LFP batteries are significantly cheaper than what goes into an NMC battery, which is why it’s the technology of choice for America’s cheapest EVs including the.

The disadvantage of using LFP is that the cells weigh more and require more space compared to an NMC battery that stores the same amount of energy. The battery is the most expensive component of any EV, accounting for 40 percent of the cost, according to Ford. If the automaker is going to hit the Fathom’s $29,945 starting point, it needs to use as few cells as possible in every truck. That’s why engineers have been hyperfocused on efficiency.

Every time they reduce the aerodynamic drag of the body or the rolling resistance of the tires, they can shrink the battery pack a little while still hitting their range targets. Ford claims that this effort has paid off for future Fathom buyers in removing enough battery to trim $1,300 from the price. The Fathom team is stocked with ex-Tesla engineers and a big part of their jobs is making 123-year-old Ford Motor Company think and move like a startup.

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Unsurprisingly, they’ve adopted a few ideas from their old employer. A recent Ford blog post included the line, “The best part is no part, and the second-best part is one that serves multiple purposes. ” That’s pretty much a direct quote from Elon Musk without the attribution. The Fathom’s battery has the same primary job as any other EV battery: Store the energy needed to move the vehicle down the road.

Its secondary job—rare among today’s EVs—is to bolster the strength and stiffness of the entire vehicle. The Fathom’s structural battery pack works similar to the stressed-member engines in exotic cars like the Ferrari F50 and, transferring loads from one side of the truck through the rectangular aluminum cans that contain the active battery material and into structures on the other side of the truck.

The battery cells can carry as much as 40 percent of the loads that travel through the truck. To do this, Ford engineers first had to disprove the standing assumption that a battery cell should never deform. Through analysis and laboratory, they validated their thesis and then designed a pack that uses the 108 battery cells like they’re steel cross-car beams. They carry load both in normal driving situations and in a side-impact collision.

But wait, that’s not all the battery pack does. Its third job is to serve as the floor of the passenger cabin. Just as Tesla does with the, Ford will install the carpet and front seats on top of the battery pack, then raise the pack from underneath the truck before bolting it into place. This saves time and reduces parts count, both of which help keep the truck’s costs down.

Most automakers source their battery cells from suppliers or joint ventures they’ve started with experienced battery manufacturers. Ford’s new battery plant in Marshall, Michigan, puts it in an elite club of carmakers that actually make the batteries their EVs rely on. Raw materials enter into the factory on one end and travel nearly a mile before emerging as a finished LFP battery cell six and a half days later .

When it’s running at full speed, 80 cells will come off the line every minute, enough to supply hundreds of thousands of vehicles every year. Alan Clarke, VP of advanced development projects, acknowledges Ford could have built the Fathom without spending $3 billion on a battery plant first, but the big upfront investment should pay off in the long run. Remember, the battery is the single most expensive component in the Fathom.

By owning the production process, Ford can eliminate all the markups that a battery supplier would otherwise collect. The other advantage of vertical integration is that it allows Ford to have control over the battery design and to make iterative improvements.

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Roughly 18 months ago, engineers working on the Fathom’s LFP battery cells realized they could make the battery cathodes and anodes a couple millimeters taller without changing the dimensions of the cell case. By increasing the energy density within each cell, they were then able to remove entire cells from the pack, making the battery lighter and cheaper.

If Ford had instead chosen to buy its cells from a supplier, it would have been locked into a cell design, a cell count, and a purchase agreement with no wiggle room. The battery pack case will be common across several UEV models, providing economies of scale that few automakers outside of Tesla and those in China have yet to realize.

At the same time, there’s just enough flexibility designed in the Universal EV foundational components to allow flexibility for future models. We know, for example, that the pack can accommodate NMC cells for longer-range models, and Ford designed its LFP cells so that they can be stacked in two layers for larger battery packs in future vehicles. Get the newest car reviews, hottest auto news, and expert analysis of the latest trends delivered straight to your inbox!

I fell in love with car magazines during sixth-grade silent reading time and soon realized that the editors were being paid to drive a never-ending parade of new cars and write stories about their experiences. Could any job be better? The answer was obvious to 11-year-old me. By the time I reached high school, becoming an automotive journalist wasn’t just a distant dream, it was a goal.

I joined the school newspaper and weaseled my way into media days at the Detroit auto show. With a new driver’s license in my wallet, I cold-called MotorTrend’s Detroit editor, who graciously agreed to an informational interview and then gave me the advice that set me on the path to where I am today. Get an engineering degree and learn to write, he said, and everything else would fall into place.

I left nothing to chance and majored in both mechanical engineering and journalism at Michigan State, where a J-school prof warned I’d become a “one-note writer” if I kept turning in stories about cars for every assignment. That sounded just fine by me, so I talked my way into GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly plant for my next story. My child-like obsession with cars started to pay off soon after.

In 2007, I won an essay contest to fly to the Frankfurt auto show and drive the Saturn Astra with some of the same writers I had been reading since sixth grade. Winning that contest launched my career. I wrote for Jalopnik and Edmunds, interned at Automobile, finished school, and turned down an engineering job with Honda for full-time employment with Automobile.

In the years since, I’ve written for Car and Driver, The New York Times, and now, coming full circle, MotorTrend. It has been a dream. A big chunk of this job is exactly what it looks like: playing with cars. I’m happiest when the work involves affordable sporty hatchbacks, expensive sports cars, manual transmissions, or any technology that requires I learn something to understand how it works, but I’m not picky. If it moves under its own power, I’ll drive it.