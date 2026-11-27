Subaru makes the Impreza more affordable for 2027 and throws enthusiasts a bone with nostalgic versions of its sporty models.

. The automaker supports its coupe, hatchback, and sedan with minor updates for 2027 as it makes the Impreza more affordable and adds special-edition models to the BRZ and WRX lineups.

The Subaru BRZ is back for 2027 with slight changes aimed at improving the small sports car’s driver assistance suite. An updated version of the automaker’s EyeSight technology, including a forward-facing camera with a wider field of vision than last year’s model, is now standard. The top-level tS trim gets standard rear parking sensors. There’s a treat for driving enthusiasts, as well.

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Subaru adds a limited-edition 2027 BRZ ZC15 to the lineup. The name nods to the first-generation BRZ’s chassis code and celebrates the nameplate’s 15th anniversary. The ZC15 comes exclusively in Ceramic White and rolls on matte-bronze wheels over gold-painted Brembo calipers. Bronze decals on the side sills grant further visual distinction from the regular BRZ, as does a black decklid spoiler.