The 2027 Rezvani Fortress Is an Apocalypse-Ready Stronghold on Wheels

The Ford F-150 Raptor R–based off-road truck offers optional body armor and a military defense system that includes a smoke screen and electrified door handles.

–based pickup offers up to 850 horsepower, optional body armor, military tech, including electrified door handles, EMP protection, and a smoke screen. Rezvani hasn't yet revealed the final price, but interested customers can reserve the truck for a refundable $500 deposit.

Less than a month after it teased its newest harebrained concoction, Rezvani revealed the 2027 Fortress pickup truck, which isto say the least. Hailed as a "tactical off-road super truck," the Fortress is an armored menace that looks poised to terrorize the streets. –based truck can be had with either the standard Raptor's twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 or the Raptor R's supercharged 5.2-liter V-8. The former produces 450 horsepower, while the latter makes a much more stout 850 horses.

The suspension is equally performance driven and comes with adaptive damping, Fox Live Valve internal bypass shocks, and long-travel suspension.. The company's military tie-in means that you can order your Fortress pickup with ballistic armor in the bodywork, bullet-resistant glass in the windows, blast-resistant underbody protection, and reinforced suspension to handle the extra weight from the armor.

The Fortress can also be optioned with other military-ready equipment, such as electrified door handles, a thermal night-vision system, a smokescreen, strobe lighting, and electromagnetic pulse protection. If that's not enough, the Fortress sports solar panels, a portable power station/inverter, an auxiliary fuel system, and satellite internet connectivity. If you're particularly worried about the apocalypse, the truck even has a water storage system.

Production numbers of the Fortress will be limited to just 100 units, and while Rezvani hasn't announced the full pricing breakdown yet, customers can reserve the pickup for $500, which is refundable. After a brief stint as a detailer for a local dealership group in college, he knew he needed a more permanent way to drive all the new cars he couldn’t afford and decided to pursue a career in auto writing.

By hounding his college professors at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, he was able to travel Wisconsin seeking out stories in the auto world before landing his dream job at





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