The 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupe Turns a New Page for AMG

An EV that sounds, and often feels, like it has been inspired by AMG’s V-8-powered past.

The 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupe marks an entirely new era for AMG. There isn’t a lick of hardware shared between this electric performance sedan and the milquetoastthat came before it.

The same goes for its drive software, which is as equally important as the exotic electric powertrain hiding under the car’s polarizing metal and LEDs. More than anything, this car is a statement to the world that Mercedes and AMG mean business in the cutthroat world of rapidly evolving It is familiar to AMG’s combustion offerings on purpose.

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Twist the dial over to Sport+ on the steering wheel, and the most convincing engine and transmission simulation in an EV yet comes to life. There’s no blend between electric motor and gasoline sounds to be heard here. It’s the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 from the previous-generationMercedes calls it AMGFORCE Sport+ , and engineers took over 100 measurements with 16 microphone positions that allowed software gurus to reconstruct the sound digitally. What makes it convincing isn’t the sound, though.

Mercedes uses the Burmester 4D sound exciters in the seats that produce vibrations with music to replicate the vibration and harshness you’d feel if a real V-8 were running up and down its rev range. You have to surrender your brain to the simulation, but if you do, it works. I was cackling in the driver’s seat all day, but you can just as easily turn off the fun and games for a pure EV soundscape.

), the AMG multiclutch transmission is fully simulated too. With a “redline” at 7200 rpm, the car lets you manually shift through seven speeds via steering-wheel-mounted paddles. Downshifts are accompanied with realistic engine braking on the overrun. Sadly, you can’t bang it off a simulated rev limiter at the top of each “gear,” but it’s still a hoot.

If there’s a downside to this system, it’s the fake noise being piped to the outside world. Similar to Dodge’s cringey, Mercedes uses an exterior speaker system to project V-8 sounds from the rear of the car. Once the myth is busted, this is not convincing anybody and is likely to make a driver the butt of many a joke at the local Cars & Coffee.

V-8 clone technology aside, the AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupe produces numbers that should make even the staunchest of doubters raise an eyebrow in interest. Three axial flux motors—two in the rear and one in front—engineered withcombine to produce 1153 hp and 1475 lb-ft of torque. That peak power is accomplished in either Race or Boost mode, but don’t fret about it being temporary.

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Boost mode lasts a wild 63 seconds should you want it, and AMG says it could truly continue for as long as you desire in Race with zero derating. Standard, continuous output in other modes sits at 711 hp. My first drive was at the gorgeous Ascari racetrack in southern Spain.

It’s the ideal place to test out the car’s claimed 0–60-mph time of 2.3 seconds, and while I didn’t come close to the electronically limited 186-mph top speed, its rapid pull up to and beyond 130 mph suggests the limiter won’t take too long to reach. There are several keys to this big sedan’s ability to run lap after lap at the track. One is direct oil cooling for the motors and gearsets, this using a proprietary, secret oil.

Next, Mercedes uses water-cooled silicon carbide inverters. And finally, the most important piece is the 106-kWh, 800-volt AMG High Performance Electric Battery. This battery pack was developed specifically for AMG models and uses unique cells with electrically nonconducting cooling oil flowing around each one.going on here is second to none, and on top of the track performance, it enables DC fast-charging at speeds beyond 600 kilowatts.

That’s faster than any other EV on sale in America today. No, there aren’t any charging stations in the U.S. to support that madness, but Mercedes wheeled out a charger for a demonstration at Ascari, and I witnessed speeds of over 630 kilowatts. The claim is 10–80 percent in only 11 minutes, and given the right charger, this car can make that happen.

Lots of power doesn’t necessarily make a great EV, but that’s where AMG’s software wizards come into play. This tri-motor setup is truly only as competent as the software that’s running it, because there isn’t a single center differential or torque-vectoring diff to be found. Mercedes installed three completely independent electric motors with an absurd amount of torque and then went about making that controllable.

Engineers tell me repeatedly that among the challenges, dialing in the proper drive characteristics was the biggest of all. Funnily enough, this newfound flexibility in the powertrain led AMG to develop a set of dials with nine settings each it calls “AMG Race Engineer. ” The Response Control dial lets you change throttle sensitivity, ranging from entirely dull to jumpy on the high end.

A Traction Control dial does exactly what you’d expect, with one ensuring the car won’t slip an inch and nine turning the car into a full-on drift machine—there’s a Drift mode that shuts off the front motor too. Last, and most intriguing, there’s Agility Control. In practice, it’s like having an infinitely adjustable yaw controller at your beck and call. At one, it’s all understeer as you brake and steer into a corner.

Dial it up to around the five-to-seven range, and the AMG transforms into a car with shockingly neutral balance, letting me induce just enough oversteer to coax the rear into a corner as I trail it in. Go all the way to nine, and you better watch yourself with how much the rear is going to be moving.

I’ve never driven a car that can behave so differently from corner to corner simply at the twist of a dial, but that’s the kind of freedom afforded by three extremely powerful, independent electric motors. When asked how the magic happens, engineers rattle on about how they’ve simulated differentials just by using positive and negative motor torque.

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Sometimes the car will be using brake regeneration at specific corners to induce the behavior you’ve selected; other times traditional brake torque vectoring intrudes to pinch the calipers to control the car’s movements. It all sounds like an impossible orchestra to compose, and yet somehow, they nailed it. All the way down to the adjustable traction control that lets you choose just how sideways you want to get accelerating out of a corner.

Lock it down for safety, or send plumes of smoke into the air. The choice is genuinely entirely yours. After a few laps of getting acclimated to how all these systems interact, I started to understand this big four-door’s personality. Around a racetrack, it drives similar to a Porsche Taycan that doesn’t take life so seriously.

Or in other words, it drives how you’d expect an AMG product to, safely sliding around and roaring its V-8 trumpet. The 63 comes with AMG’s Ride Control air suspension with active roll stabilization that uses the same hydraulically interconnected dampers as you’d find on the, allowing chassis engineers to delete the anti-roll bars.

I didn’t drive the 63 on the road, but the ride over curbing was considerably better than I expected from a 5534-pound performance sedan that corners as flat as it does. Active aero in the form of underbody Venturi flow elements, a deployable rear spoiler, an extendable rear diffuser, and front cooling louvers keep the car in either the most advantageous aerodynamic profile for range or in maximum-downforce-and-stability mode.

The brakes are mighty, with carbon-ceramic rotors up front and steel rotors in the rear. Huge recuperation capability from the axial-flux electric motors means they don’t even have to work very hard. Despite eight laps around Ascari, there was hardly a whiff of brake smell when I pulled back into pit lane—yet another shock for a large and heavy EV.

Unfortunately, brake feel is a sore point, with the pedal offering an airy sensation through the first half before firming up toward the bottom of the stroke. Braking distances seem comparable to other large performance sedans in practice, in part due to the Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tires Mercedes fits.

More aggressive Cup 2 tires would take this car to another level, but it’s a step engineers were hesitant to take with this model, perhaps saving the grippier rubber for a more extreme version to come. My other biggest gripe: The fake V-8 and transmission disappear in Race mode. Outside of Sport+, this EV accelerates and sounds like any other megaquick electric car. It’s unending, brutal, and, eventually, a bit boring.

Thankfully, the slidetastic chassis keeps things entertaining on the racetrack, though I suspect the number of owners who bring this beast to the track will be in the double digits at best. You can technically bring it there and pound around with none of the typical downsides of pushing an EV, but this AMG is no track star.

The AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupe starts at $176,500, which sure sounds high, but at the same time reasonable with how much effort AMG put into this car from a hardware, software, and material perspective. It’s also right in line with a Porsche Taycan Turbo, the GT 63’s closest competitor. If you’re inclined to such an experience in an EV, there’s no better internal-combustion simulator in existence.

Combine this party trick with the infinitely adjustable handling attitude, and you’re left looking at a technological fortress of performance. It’s one hell of a statement. I’m just not sure many people are going to be willing to listen to it.