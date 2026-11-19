The 2027 Lamborghini Temerario Spyder adds a folding hardtop to its 907-hp hybrid V-8 formula while keeping coupe-like speed and handling.

In the supercar world, Lamborghini has long been synonymous with drama and excess, and the Temerario has done an excellent job maintaining that reputation since its introduction.

Not only is the mid-engine hybrid, but you can now experience the thrill of its ballistic acceleration without a pesky roof getting in the way of all the sound and fury.is here with a different approach to open-air driving from any of its predecessors. Rather than using a folding soft top or a manually removable roof panel, the Temerario Spyder has a mechanically folding hardtop that tucks away behind the passenger compartment when you want unlimited headroom.

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The result is a convertible supercar that gives up next to nothing to its coupe counterpart. Instead of an electro-hydraulic system, the Temerario Spyder’s top deploys with 10 electric actuators that tuck the roof behind the seats vertically instead of stacking the panel over the engine. This has the benefit of lowering the car’s center of gravity by 0.12 inch when the top is down, all while maintaining the car’s longitudinal position, thereby not upsetting its weight distribution.

For comparison, a design where the roof is stored horizontally wouldthe center of gravity by 0.28 inch and shuffle the longitudinal point back by 0.43 inch toward the rear of the car, effectively moving more weight over the rear axle. Lamborghini says this decision helps reduce roll movement and maintains the Temerario’s sharp handling. The top takes 17 seconds to lower and can be operated at speeds just below 32 mph.

Key to Lamborghini’s goal of maintaining the coupe’s performance, the convertible top and mechanisms only add about 220 pounds to the Temerario’s curb weight, which means the Spyder should tip the scales around 4,400 pounds. Several considerations were made to ready the Temerario for open-top motoring. Unlike the coupe, it has two streamlined rear cowls behind the driver and passenger with the brand’s signature hexagonal geometry, giving it a racy profile.

There’s also a new engine cover that shows off its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine. Hiding the top also makes the Temerario look even lower to the ground without the visual mass of the roofline. , resulting from the new model’s bespoke architecture. Static torsional rigidity rises by 6 percent, dynamic bending stiffness is up by 9 percent, and dynamic torsional rigidity is better by 6 percent.

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The automaker has achieved these numbers through Spyder-specific structural work. Open-top Temerarios have redesigned main structural nodes, focusing on the central structuring ring of the cabin. If you want to keep the sun off your face while still indulging in the sound of the Temerario’s engine, the Spyder has a power-adjustable rear window that lets you choose how much sound makes its way into the closed cabin.

All the while, Lamborghini has made manufacturing efficiencies such as reducing the number of structural components by 50 percent and heat-input welds by 80 percent. In addition to improving production efficiency, these changes benefit the Temerario Spyder’s weight and structural performance. Lamborghini has also retuned the Temerario Spyder’s suspension to reduce secondary vibrations over uneven surfaces by 20 percent.

Since many buyers will use this convertible as a cruiser rather than a track weapon, the goal was to improve roadgoing comfort. However, Lamborghini says the revisions do not sacrifice the supercar’s overall handling acumen as the adaptive dampers compensate for the softer springs when the Temerario Spyder is set to one of its sportier drive modes.

With a new silhouette comes new aerodynamics, and as such Lamborghini reworked the Temerario’s windscreen cross-member and the aerodynamic elements integrated into the rear roof structure to channel airflow over the cabin and toward the rear spoiler. With the roof closed, the hardtop’s exterior surfaces should keep things quiet for passengers. When the cabin is exposed to the elements, turbulent flow should be minimal. , legroom grows by 1.81 inches and headroom improves by 0.86 inch.

There’s 0.35 inch more shoulder room and elbow room as well. Upward visibility also increases by 4.7 degrees. The frunk is a little under 4.0 cubic feet, a bit smaller than a Porsche 911’s 4.8 cubic feet but still enough for two small carry-on suitcases. Another comfort-oriented feature: Lamborghini has implemented a three-level neck warmer for those who want to drive in the colder months.

The Temerario coupe’s powertrain carries over, as is typical for Lamborghini convertible models, and in case you didn’t know, they’re astounding specifications. The twin-turbo V-8, along with three axial-flux electric motors, produces 907 hp combined. Redline is 10,000 rpm while launch control raises the limit to 10,250 rpm. The Spyder retains all-wheel drive, an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a total of 13 combinations of driving experiences and modes.

Lamborghini claims a 0–62 mph sprint in 2.8 seconds, but we expect the Temerario Spyder will come close to the 2.2-second dash we accomplished in the coupe. Launching from 0–124 mph takes just 7.3 seconds, which we’re inclined to believe given the coupe’s ability to hit 100 mph in just 4.6 seconds from a standstill. Top speed is 213 mph, the same as the coupe.

As for on-track results, Lamborghini’s chief technical officer Fermin Soneira confirmed that the lap time difference between the Temerario coupe and Spyder is less than a second around a circuit such as the Hockenheimring. In short, thanks to the new convertible top design, performance losses should be imperceptible to the driver.

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As for on-track results, Lamborghini’s chief technical officer Fermin Soneira confirmed that the lap time difference is less than a second around a circuit such as the Hockenheimring despite the added weight compared to the coupe. Amping up the engine’s soundtrack is an available titanium exhaust from Akrapovič. This setup is specific to the Temerario Spyder and is designed to resonate with the V-8’s natural harmonics.

Tipping the scales at 25 pounds, the titanium exhaust is 12 percent lighter than the standard system. A black tailpipe distinguishes the Akrapovič exhaust from the default. As for the rolling stock, 20- and 21-inch wheel designs are available for the 2027 Lamborghini Temerario Spyder.

The convertible supercar gets bespoke tires developed by Bridgestone with options including Potenza Sport summer tires, Potenza Race track tires, Potenza Sport run-flats with the ability to travel 50 miles at 50 mph after a loss of pressure, and Blizzak 6 winter tires. Stopping power comes courtesy of Lamborghini’s CCB Plus carbon-ceramic braking system with 10-piston monobloc aluminum calipers up front and four-piston monoblocs in the rear.

Buyers looking to shave a few pounds from the Temerario Spyder’s curb weight can choose the Alleggerita package that offers an intensive diet of carbon-fiber reinforced polymer . The lightweight material is used for the roof, front splitter rocker covers, rear decklid, rear upper body panel, and underbody panels. Lamborghini also uses CFRP for the door panels and passenger footrest. The Temerario Spyder Alleggerita gets carbon-fiber wheels as well, saving a total of 48.5 pounds.

Notably, that’s nearly 50 pounds of unsprung mass, which should measurably up the Temerario Spyder’s agility. In case that isn’t enough, Lamborghini’s Ad Personam personalization program is also available for the Temerario Spyder, this time offering 400 paint colors. These shades include what Lamborghini calls “harlequin” finishes, which are notable for their shifting colors and reflections as the light hits the paint at different angles.

Other examples of available customizations include liveries that incorporate Spyder-specific elements like the rear wing, engine cover, diffuser, and bumper. You can also configure color combinations inspired by the Italian Tricolore. Small details like the color of the Lamborghini badge and start/stop flap can be edited to the taste of the buyer as well.

Buyers have the chance to leave their mark on their new car with dedicated lettering for the illuminated door sills and personalized carbon-fiber plaques inside the cabin. Expect pricing of the Lamborghini Temerario Spyder to start between $400,000 and $425,000 given the coupe’s MSRP of $386,649. Lamborghini expects the new convertible to represent about half of all new Temerario sales, so expect to see the Spyder in a well-to-do area near you.

No delivery date has been given as of yet, but it will be sometime next year. We suppose the suspense only serves to build the sense of drama that Lamborghini almost always provides. Billy Rehbock's passion for cars started with his dad's Volkswagen Jetta GLX, his mom's Cabriolet, and his own Hot Wheels collection.

A USC graduate with a Master of Science in journalism, he's an associate editor for the MotorTrend Buyer's Guide and covers everything from sports cars to SUVs.