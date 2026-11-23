A sharp-edged “Art of Steel” design gives the Korean compact unmistakable panache.

The Hyundai Elantra continues to defy the apparent incipient death of the sedan, and the Korean automaker just gave it a major upgrade for 2027.

Between a new “Art of Steel” design, a larger size, and upgraded infotainment technology, the 2027 Hyundai Elantra is more prepared for the future than ever before. Revealed Thursday at the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show, the 2027 Elantra's most obvious feature is its exterior design. Created under Hyundai's new Art of Steel design philosophy, which was first revealed on the Boulder concept, the Elantra is now a boxy beast with wide fenders, sharp headlights, and a square rear end.

Also read Fantasy Flight Games Announces Star Wars Unlimited: Legacy of Skywalker for 2027

This new sedan was designed with a very clear three-box configuration and sport sedan dynamism in mind, according to Hyundai’s head of design.

“There is an inherent beauty in a sedan because its proportions are honest, intuitive and functional,” said SangYup Lee, executive vice president and head of the Hyundai and Genesis Global Design Center. “With the all-new Elantra, we returned to that essence, then pushed it forward. Wide, muscular fenders, a long hood, and refined three-box proportions give Elantra a confident, athletic presence that challenges the conventions of the compact sedan.

Advertisement

” In addition to the new exterior design, changes under the skin mean the latest Elantra is now 3.3 inches longer, 1.1 inches wider, and features a 1.1-inch longer wheelbase than its predecessor; all told, Hyundai says the 2027 Elantra has over one inch more rear headroom and legroom. So-called H-Edge lighting, futuristic grille styling, slim- neck mirrors, and lift-up flush door handles make up the rest of the visual changes.

But Hyundai didn’t stop its design renovations with the exterior. Inside the Elantra, the carmaker added a new Curve of Upholstery design and an asymmetrical front layout, which is meant to “gently embrace” the driver. A central 12.9-inch Pleos Connect infotainment system is standard on all Elantra models, while an available slim information display in the driver’s natural line of sight provides critical driving information.

Other interior features include 15-kW dual wireless phone charging, Audio by Bang & Olufsen, Hyundai Digital Key 2, and 100-watt ultra-fast charging USB ports. Upholstery will be available in four black color combinations, as well as Burgundy/Rose Ivory and Chalk Beige. Mechanically, the Elantra is a bit less exciting. The new model will offer two powertrain options: a 1.6-liter hybrid four-cylinder powerplant, and a naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

The hybrid model will deliver 154 horsepower through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the purely internal combustion model offers 146 horsepower routed through a continuously variable transmission. Hybridized Elantra models also feature a predictive drive system that intelligently anticipates driving patterns and road conditions to maximize efficiency, as well as a new “Stay Mode” that lets the climate control, stereo, charging ports and other non-motion-related functions operate for up to 30 minutes with the engine off.

Advertisement

The pure ICE version will arrive as a 2027 model year Elantra, while the new Hyundai Elantra Hybrid will debut as a 2028 model year vehicle. Specific on-sale timing, pricing, fuel economy ratings and other details will be revealed closer to the vehicle’s American launch. A New York transplant hailing from the Pacific Northwest, Emmet White has a passion for anything that goes: cars, bicycles, planes, and motorcycles.

After learning to ride at 17, Emmet worked in the motorcycle industry before joining Autoweek in 2022 and Road & Track in 2024. The woes of alternate side parking have kept his fleet moderate, with a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI and a BMW 318i E30 street parked in his Queens community.