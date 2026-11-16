2027 Grammy Nominations: Madonna Returns, Raye Leads, Taylor Swift and Ella Langley Score Major Nods

The 2027 Grammy nominations were announced Monday, with Madonna earning her first nods in 16 years and British singer-songwriter Raye leading all nominees. Taylor Swift and Ella Langley also scored major nominations, including Record and Album of the Year.

The nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards were announced on Monday, with Madonna earning her first Grammy nominations in 16 years and British singer-songwriter Raye leading all nominees.

The 69th Grammys will be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The 2027 ceremony will include five new categories: best Asian pop music performance, best Latin song, best traditional pop vocal performance, best R&B collaboration or duo/group performance, and best traditional folk album. A star-studded lineup of past winners and nominees, including Olivia Dean, Kehlani, Pharrell Williams and David Guetta, announced the nominees live from New York City.

Also read 2027 Grammy nominations list: Raye, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo lead nominees

Madonna Earns First Grammy Nominations Since 2010

Madonna landed her first nominations since the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2010, where she was last nominated for Best Dance Recording for Celebration. This year she scored nods for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Confessions II, Best Dance Pop Recording for Danceteria, Best Remixed Recording for Love Sensation with Kylie Minogue, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for I Feel So Free and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Bring Your Love with Sabrina Carpenter.

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Taylor Swift landed nominations in the coveted Record of the Year category for The Fate of Ophelia and Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl. She was also nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media for I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5 and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for The Life of a Showgirl, her collaboration with protege Sabrina Carpenter.

Record-breaking hitmaker Ella Langley continued her success this year as she landed nominations for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Record of the Year for her number one smash Choosin Texas. Swift and Langley will face off against Olivia Dean for Man I Need, Bruno Mars for I Just Might, Raye for Where Is My Husband, Olivia Rodrigo for The Cure, and Rosalia, Bjork and Yves Tumor for Berghain, and Tame Impala With Jennie for Dracula for Record of the Year.

Songwriters of the Year Category Announced

The Album of the Year category will see Raye's This Music May Contain Hope and Rosalia's Lux face off against Phoebe Bridgers' Lost Weekend, Dean's The Art of Loving, Langley's Dandelion, Mars' The Romantic, Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love and Swift's The Life of a Showgirl. Bad Bunny was also among the notable nominees recognized during the announcement. The Songwriters of the Year category, a non-performing award, includes several high-profile names.

Nominees include Raye for I Hate the Way I Look Today, Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster and Caleb Toliver for E85 by Don Toliver, and Matthew Allen Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed and Jordan Thorpe for Errtime by Cardi B. Other songwriter nominees include Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solana Rowe, Anthony Moosa Tiffith Jr. and Anthony Top Dawg Tiffith for Girl, Get Up by Doechii featuring SZA, and Mick Jagger and Keith Richards for In the Stars by the Rolling Stones. Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Huston and Marshall Vore were nominated for Lost Boys by Phoebe Bridgers.

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Classical and Jazz Fields Recognize Artists

Additional nominees across classical and jazz fields include Joe Perry, Matt Schwartz, Steven Tyler and Dominic Harrison were nominated for My Only Angel by Aerosmith and Yngblud. Max Bassin, Dominic Digesu, Emily Green and Cameron Winter earned a nod for Trinidad by Geese. Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo and Sasha Sloan were nominated for What's Wrong With Me by Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith.

The classical and jazz fields also recognized artists including Cecile McLorin Salvant, Catherine Russell, Kurt Elling and Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band. Additional nominees included Nine Inch Nails for A Question of Trust, Boys Noize Remix. The complete list of nominees spans dozens of categories across pop, dance, rock, country, R&B, jazz, classical and more. The 2027 Grammy Awards will air live on Feb. 7, 2027, from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT.