The 2027 Cadillac Lyriq Is Keeping A Big Feature All Other GM EVs Have Already Lost

The updated luxury electric crossover is also getting a Tesla-style charge port and a small price bump.

Cadillac’s first EV is getting a different charge port.is keeping an important infotainment feature for the 2027 model year, as well as gaining a Tesla-style charge port, which eliminates the need for a charging adapter at Tesla Superchargers and other, non-Tesla stalls equipped with NACS connectors.

, when production of the 2027 Lyriq starts next month in Tennessee, it will become the last General Motors-made electric car in North America that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity–both wired and wireless.debuted with both smartphone mirroring features in 2022, but GM changed its stance on the technology just a year later, when it decided to transition to an infotainment system that favors native apps instead of smartphone mirroring. Some of the reasons quoted by company officials include safety and a need to constantly shuffle between the car’s native interface and the one offered by Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Soon after, GM started cracking down on smartphone mirroring. None of the company’s newly revealed EVs come with CarPlay or Android Auto, and the models that are already in production have had the features removed when they were updated. The, not just EVs. Last year, GM CEO Mary Barra said that the company received a lot of feedback from customers who said it was “very clunky” moving from the car’s native interface to CarPlay and back.

“It wasn’t seamless, and frankly, in some cases, it could be distracting to move back and forth if you were doing something that you could do on a phone projection type of system, versus if you needed to do something in the vehicle,” said Barra. However, the American automaker isGetting back to the 2027 Cadillac Lyriq, it will cost you $200 extra to get behind the wheel of GM’s last U.S.-spec EV with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The entry-level Luxury RWD trim starts from $61,195, including destination, while the Signature RWD goes for $70,295. Adding all-wheel drive costs $3,500. GM’s Secret Trick To Make The Chevy Bolt EV Cheaper: Build Them 30 At A TimeThe Longest-Range EVs You Can Buy In 2026Tesla Model Y Battery Tested After 16,000 Miles Of Mostly Fast Charging





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