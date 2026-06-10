The 2026 World Cup: Farewell to Some of Football's Greatest Players

The article highlights the upcoming 2026 World Cup and pays tribute to some of football's greatest players who will be playing in their last dance at international level. It features Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr among others.

The 2026 World Cup is on the horizon, with the opening game set to take place on Thursday as Mexico welcome South Africa in the opener of the 23rd edition of football's greatest tournament.

The stage is set and for many young players it is a chance to shine. However, this year's global tournament will also serve as a curtain call for some of football's biggest stars. Among those set to play at their last World Cup finals this summer are Premier League greats, titans of the international game, and even former World Cup winners.

Here, Daily Mail Sport waves farewell to some of the greatest players to play the game in their last dance at international level





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Neymar Jr Premier League Greats Titan Of The International Game Former World Cup Winners

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2026 World Cup Golden Boot Winner Odds, Predictions As Mbappe Looks to Go Back-to-BackEvery time the World Cup rolls around, all eyes—and bets—are not just on who will lift the trophy, but on who will finish as the tournament’s top scorer. Will i

Read more »

2026 World Cup guide: Full TV schedule, players to watch and team breakdownsEverything you need to know to watch and follow the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including start times and TV and streaming information for every game.

Read more »

USMNT Roster Announced for 2026 FIFA World CupThe US Men's National Team's roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been announced, featuring players from Major League Soccer and European leagues.

Read more »

2026 World Cup: How to watch all 104 World Cup gamesThe showcase tournament will be broadcast on multiple services and platforms as well as languages, so here’s some guidance.

Read more »