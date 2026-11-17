The silk fur-trimmed coat with floral embroidery emerges as the definitive fashion statement for 2026, originating from Conner Ives runway looks and gaining momentum through celebrity adoption and red carpet appearances, including Mary-Kate Olsen's influence.

There is so much flotsam in the fashion ether that it’s hard to discern what will be a trend and what evenas a trend anymore.

It’s telling, then, that in the high-fashion echo chamber, a very specific and very expensive silk fur-trimmed coat with floral embroidery has risen the ranks as a must-have for any trend-conscious woman in 2026. It started with a runway look from Conner Ives in 2025 , was quickly adopted by insiders, then celebrities, and now, it has landed on the red carpet thanks towas a viral sensation for its graphic T-shirt that read “Bring back shame.

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” It kicked off debates about the truth of the statement, but it also led other eyes to the rest of the collection which had the lived-in feel of an early 2010s party girl, with jeans paired with extravagant toppers and strappy upcycled party dresses worn with nothing but a great heel. The coat that took off was his fur-trimmed demicouture silk coat with delicate chinoiserie-inspired embroidery in a scintillating butter yellow.

It was the second runway he’d shown a coat like this; Lawrence actually owns the first iteration from Fall/Winter 2025 worn a year ago by fashion insiders, not influencers now moving mainstream with dupes/vintage.

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” In the incredibly fast-paced moment we live in, where Ives’ runway feels like several years ago instead of the nine months it actually was, the trend cycle is transmogrifying into an Ouroboros and biting itself at the butt by the time the coat is actually available for purchase. Those insiders Tashijan mentioned who wore the coat months ago are probably already over it, ready to offload their purchases on TheRealReal.

So do you buy into a trend because everyone is doing it, or because all the high-street retailers are making it affordable, or because you genuinely like the garment? It’s hard to parse through the reasons why people choose a piece, but in the age of constant surveillance, one-upping, and laying claim to starting a trend , the trend cycle is shorter and more competitive than ever.

One thing Isay, though, is that Lawrence was the best-dressed woman at the premiere, and that should count for something, trendy coat be damned.