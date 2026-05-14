The 2026 Prix Versailles Unveiled: The World's Most Beautiful New Hotels

The Prix Versailles has recognized new hotels that create unique and unforgettable stays with stunning design and a connection with their surroundings. These properties cater to a range of budgets, with prices starting from just £134 a night.

From a resort nestled inside a jungle in Mexico to a stunning establishment perched on a cliff, some hotels around the world create unforgettable stays.

The Prix Versailles, a prestigious architectural competition, has unveiled the most beautiful new hotels in the world for 2026. These properties combine jaw-dropping design and a connection with their surroundings to make a statement.

However, a night at one doesn't necessarily need to break the bank, as prices start from just £134 a night. Read on to discover the breathtaking establishments. The ArcadiaPlace, Lugu Lake, China, overlooking an Alpine lake in Sichuan, China, offers rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and mountain views. Cost to stay?

For one night from August 8 to 9, the mountain view twin room costs 2,630CNY (£286.42). The Silk Lakehouse, Shangri-La Hangzhou, China, blends modern luxuries and traditional elements in a stunning lakefront location. Cost to stay? One night in the garden view room will set you back £429 from August 8 to 9.

Sir Prague, Czechia, designed with Prague's Bohemian spirit in mind, boasts elegant rooms in a riverside location next to the Vltava River. Cost to stay? A night in the Sir Boutique room costs from 4,400 CZK per night (£156.46), August 8 to 9. Chiemgauhof Lakeside Retreat, Übersee, Germany, along the shores of the Bavarian Lake Chiemsee, combines minimalism and a connection with nature.

Cost to stay? Rooms are priced from €1,980 (£1714.30) for two nights from August 8 to 10. La Fondation, Paris, France, boasts views of the Eiffel Tower and an 'urban cocoon' setting. Cost to stay?

One night in August is priced at €361 (£312.56) for a deluxe double room with a king-size bed. Les Roches, Le Lavandou, France, overlooks the Mediterranean with expansive windows, and boasts modern interiors. Cost to stay? A superior room with a balcony will set a guest back €1,030 (£891.80), with breakfast included.

The Telegraph Hotel, Tbilisi, Georgia, offers a mix of modern architecture and mid-century Soviet brutalism





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