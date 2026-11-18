The 2026 Country Music Association Awards are here.

It doesn't take a crystal ball to see: The 2026 Country Music Association Awards are here. So, what should you expect? The triumphant return of Taylor Swift.

The pop powerhouse will perform at the award show for the first time in 13 years — a decade after her last appearance there and 17 years after being named the youngest entertainer of the year in the show's history. Swift is up for single of the year for her “Toy Story 5” track “I Knew It, I Knew You.

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" There will also be a lot of love for Ella Langley. The Alabama-born country superstar, riding the wave of her history-making single “Choosin' Texas,” once again leads the nominations with nine. Last year, Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson led the list with six each. And this year, Langley is followed by her mentor Miranda Lambert with seven.

Also among top nominees: Kacey Musgraves and Ben West with five nominations each, Cody Johnson , Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. with four nominations each, and Dave Clauss, Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson with three nominations each. What's noteworthy at the 2026 CMA Awards? Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” and Langley’s “Be Her” and “Choosin’ Texas” will face off against Wilson’s “Somewhere Over Laredo” and Johnson’s “The Fall" in the aforementioned single of the year category.

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Producer-writer Jack Antonoff got his first ever CMA nomination as producer of Swift’s song. Other first-time nominees include West, Smith Ahnquist, Avery Anna, Tim Cofield, Carter Faith, Austin Goodloe, Muscadine Bloodline, Emily Ann Roberts, Caylee Robillard, Laura Sisk, Joybeth Taylor and Thelma & James. Joining Langley in competing for the night’s highest honor — CMA entertainer of the year — will be Johnson, Stapleton, Combs and Wilson.

Last year, Wilson took home the top prize in addition to hosting and performing. This year, she'll once again host, marking her third consecutive year in the role and second consecutive year as solo host. That’s not all: The legendary country music duo Brooks & Dunn will be presented with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Brothers Osborne, Hardy, Luke Bryan, Marcus King and Halestorm will pay tribute to the duo.

There will also be a tribute to the late great Dolly Parton, who died of cancer in August. She was 80. Stapleton will join both Mumford & Sons and Wilson Jr. for live musical collaborations at the ceremony. Other performers will include Langley, Johnson, Musgraves, Wilson, Combs, Moroney, Lambert, The Red Clay Strays, Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore, Vince Gill and Zach Top.

How to watch the 2026 CMA Awards The 60th annual CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 18 on ABC and Disney+, and the next day on Hulu. The prizes are nominated and voted on by members of the Country Music Association, which includes music executives, artists, publicists, songwriters and other industry professionals.