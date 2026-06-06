The 2012 Jack Reacher Film Deserves More Credit

A look at the 2012 film Jack Reacher starring Tom Cruise, arguing that it is a lean, effective action thriller that deserves more recognition despite casting controversies.

Picture this. A shooter is arrested for opening fire on innocent people and, when questioned, he simply utters the name of the man who he thinks can help him.

The man is a wanderer, a vagrant, a hobo. He's a man who has no fixed abode. This all sounds pretty good, right? Well, this would be the perfect vehicle for the biggest movie star on the planet.

There's just one problem, and that is that the biggest movie star on the planet isn't 6ft 5in, isn't 250lbs, and isn't blonde. Before Reacher became a Prime Video bruiser built around Alan Ritchson folding people like deck chairs, another movie star had his own run at Lee Child's wandering investigator. The casting was controversial from the start, mostly because the star and the book version of Jack Reacher are not exactly built from the same human blueprint.

But now, the time has come for that to be overlooked, because taken on its own terms, 2012's Jack Reacher is still a lean, nasty little action thriller that deserves more credit than it gets. And now, it's streaming for free.

The cast includes Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible) as Jack Reacher, Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) as Helen Rodin, Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water) as Alex Rodin, David Oyelowo (Selma) as Emerson, Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man) as the Zec, Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad) as Charlie, and Robert Duvall (The Godfather) as Martin Cash





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