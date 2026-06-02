The 2006 World Cup: How the WAGs and Press Accidentally Co-Habited in Baden-Baden

A retrospective look at the chaotic 2006 World Cup in Germany where England's WAGs and sports journalists were unexpectedly housed in the same hotel, creating a media frenzy and a social experiment that the FA now sees as a cautionary tale.

It was early evening in the Oleander Bar at the Brenners Park Hotel in the pretty German spa town of Baden-Baden when Victoria Beckham came over to talk.

The 2006 World Cup was still in its early stages and I was with Sam Wallace, now of The Telegraph, ordering a drink. I'd been covering David Beckham's career for nine years by then and I'd met Victoria once before. You speak as you find and she was smart and funny. That evening, we talked for a short while about the tournament and the sometimes fraught relationship between players and journalists, and swapped a few pleasantries.

After a few minutes, Cheryl Tweedy, who was soon to marry England left back Ashley Cole, came over. She asked Victoria if Sam and I were bothering her. Victoria said we weren't.

'Just as long as you know I've got your back,' Ms Tweedy said and went back to her seat. That was what it was like following England at that World Cup 20 years ago. It was a bizarre and accidental social experiment in mixing sports journalists with the families of superstar footballers that has not been repeated since and never will be again.

As England arrive in West Palm Beach, Florida, for the beginning of their attempt to win the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, the FA know they can use what happened in Baden-Baden as a template for how not to do it. A template for what to avoid at all costs. It was never supposed to have happened.

A dozen or so of us, all newspaper sports journalists, had been booked into Brenners Park, a beautiful hotel on the edge of town, six months before the tournament. The Wives and Girlfriends (WAGs) of England's footballers ended up staying at the same hotel as journalists covering the 2006 World Cup, a clash of worlds that was never intended but created a unique, chaotic atmosphere.

The FA had initially booked the hotel for the press, but then decided they wanted the players' families there too, and attempted to move the journalists. The hotel refused, leading to an unprecedented cohabitation. This accidental arrangement put journalists in the middle of the burgeoning WAG phenomenon, which captured global media attention and often overshadowed the football itself.

The presence of families and the press in close quarters led to various incidents, such as a confrontation in the lobby involving relatives of Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher. His father, Phil Carragher, became a memorable character, known for his boisterous behavior including a controversial photo of him imitating a Nazi salute, which caused a stir and led to a summoned meeting with the journalist who captured it.

The Carragher party eventually moved out after an incident involving water being thrown from a balcony onto diners, relocating to a nearby bar dubbed the House of Scouse, leaving the hotel quieter without their chaotic energy





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Wags 2006 World Cup England Football Baden-Baden Press And Families Phil Carragher Victoria Beckham Cheryl Tweedy

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