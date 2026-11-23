The 200 Best Songs of the 1990s: From Biggie to Blur to Britney, and more

The Nineties music explosion was a golden age. Whatever style of music rings your bells, it was booming in the Nineties — from grunge to gangsta rap, from country to techno, from riot-grrrl punk toteen-pop.

It was the age of Lollapalooza and Lilith Fair, Kurt and Courtney, Biggie and Tupac, Beavis and Butt-Head. Fans were devouring music—paying actual money for CDs! in record stores! — on a level never seen before or since. We felt stupid and contagious.

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It was the most gloriously chaotic era for music ever — which is why so many fans revere as the greatest. So let’s break it down: the 200 best songs of the Nineties. The hits, the misses, the deep cults, the fan favorites. A mix tape of pop classics, rockers, rappers, soul divas, disco jams, country twangers, punk ragers, dance-floor anthems, karaoke standards.

There’s all-time legends and one-hit wonders. But only one song per artist, or half the list would be Missy Elliott. This list has so many legends: Nirvana, Biggie, Prince, Madonna, the Wu-Tang Clan, Radiohead, Oasis, Jay-Z, OutKast, Garth, Whitney, Alanis, Aaliyah. There’s rising pop stars ready to conquer the next century, like Beyoncé and Britney; there’s also grizzled vets like Bob Dylan and Neil Young, refusing to fade away.

There’s New Jack Swing, Britpop, trip-hop, shoegaze, ska, goth, rave. And Cher, obviously. Some of these Nineties songs remain famous around the world. You hear them at weddings, parties, clubs, the karaoke bar.

Others make people run and scream in terror. Some are cult classics that only the hardcore fans know. Every fan would make a different list — that’s the whole greatness of it. There’s no way one list could sum up such a bountiful decade But all 200 of these tunes reflect the beauty, the brilliance, the weirdness of Nineties music.

Slip this mix tape into your boombox, crank up the volume, and press play. Paul Natkin/Wire Image; Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images; Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images; Dave Hogan/Getty Images; Brian Rasic/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Gie Knaeps/Getty Images; Ron Davis/Getty Images; Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images; Lester Cohen/Getty Images; Steve Eichner/Getty Images; Frank Micelotta/Getty Images; Chris Walter/WireImageThe Bay Area rap crew Digital Underground kicked off the Nineties with that rarest of pop treasures — the song that absolutely everybody loves.

“The Humpty Dance” was the summer jam of 1990, as the late great Shock G turned into his crazed alter ego Humpty Hump. His motto: “I’m a freak! I like the girls with the boom! I once got busy in a Burger King bathroom!

” As Shock G said, “I wanted to bring the gap between Prince and hip-hop. ” Digital Underground were a free-spirited collective where the freaks were definitely welcome. “The Humpty Dance” remains a timeless dance-floor banger—and the perfect song to get this party started right.

R.I. P., Humpty Hump. All over America, Burger King employees are still mopping up after you. A brazen Australian punk queen and her shy guitar boy, after nearly a decade of small-time scuffling, finally conquer America with “I Touch Myself,” the most shamelessly sticky-fingered ode to solo sex to ever hit the Top Ten.

Every other autoerotic jam out there sounded coy and simpy compared to this, especially since Christina Amphlett sings it with all her vixen energy. “I like double entendres,” she said, but come on — “I Touch Myself” barely counts as half an entendre, which is why it’s brilliant.

Third Eye Blind’s hits always stood out because of Stephan Jenkins’ sore thumb of a voice — sharp, pushy, adenoidal, so bitchy you wondered if he was kidding, except he never was. But his narcissistic flash was a breath of fresh air, as rock radio recovered from its Her Placenta Falls To the Floor phase.

In “Semi-Charmed Life,” he’s bedeviled by a woman who just uses him for his body and leaves him doing way too many drugs , to that “doo doo doo” chorus. New York club-kid DJ culture, translated into a Saturday-morning kiddie cartoon?

This groove really is in the heart, as Lady Miss Kier holds court alongside her Ukrainian DJ and a Japanese art student , meeting up to form their own world clique. This party has everything: a very young Q-Tip rapping in a “Hendrix haze,” Bootsy Collins on bass , soul horns from the legends Maceo Parker and Fred Wesley, a jazz bassline sampled from Herbie Hancock, hooks swiped from Dr. Seuss and the Beatles.

But Deee-Lite turn their global collage aesthetic into a timeless disco floor-filler. Remember those weekends when your mom would lock herself in the bathroom for “Bible study” after asking to borrow some AA batteries? It was all Seal’s fault. This man was the smoothest of romantic balladeers, and he proves it in “Kiss from a Rose.

” The words make absolutely no sense at all but he turns anything he sings into pillow talk. You can hear how hard he works at singing the word “” exactly like George Michael in “Faith,” and these are the tiny details classic slow jams are made of..

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Stephen Merritt burrowed through the Nineties, making his name as one of the most clever songwriters around. But he took everyone by surprise with his triple-disc opus) “All My Little Words” is his most exquisitely despondent ballad with singer Dudley Klute lamenting, “I could make you fly away, but I could never make you stay. ” Even the banjo sounds miserable.

Few songs could capture the blissed-out poetics of hip-hop circa 1994 like the greatest hit by Keith Murray, one of the coolest MCs ever to go by his government name.

“The Most Beautifullest Thing In This World” is laid-back, cozy like a blanket, as Murray kicks it in the basement with Erick Sermon and Redman, getting interplanetarian like Doctor Who. The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft was born to be a rock star: 40 per cent lips, 40 per cent cheekbones, 20 per cent shades, until he opened his mouth and became 100 per cent poetic pretensions.

In the great tradition of English bands, the Verve hated each other so much they broke up every time they made an album.

“Bittersweet Symphony” is their classic, with Mad Richard at his most shamanic. They famously lost the rights by sampling an orchestral remake of the Rolling Stones’ “The Last Time. ” But “Bittersweet Symphony” was the hit that made them international superstars. Naturally, they immediately broke up.

Butt of course. At the height of the “never trust a big butt and a smile” era, Sir Mix-A-Lot was there to remind us all to always — always — trust butt. Pam Tillis was one of the era’s unforgettable country voices, with classics like “Maybe It Was Memphis” and “Spilled Perfume,” giving us so many poignant ballads. This isone of them.

“Cleopatra, Queen of Denial” is a high-water mark of the Nineties Hot Country line-dance boom, with the great Nashville goofball song title of the decade. “He’s probably stuck in traffic/He’ll be here in a little while / Just call me Cleopatra, everybody, because I’m the Queen of Denial. ”A landmark of French filter-house, not to mention a prime Nile Rodgers rip from an era full of them.

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter did this one-off collabo with a couple of club confreres, bouncing the simple refrain off an energy-flash guitar lick to the break of dawn. The ultimate New Jack Swing smooch ballad. The early Nineties were a golden age for teen R&B slow jams, from smoothies like Mint Condition or Color Me Badd.

The Waco, Texas boys in Hi-Five were the deep South’s answer to New Edition, with hits such as “I Like the Way . ” But “I Can’t Wait Another Minute” is prom perfection, as the boys harmonize to pour their hearts outA haunting love story, from the Spinanes’ guitar poet Rebecca Gates, one of the era’s sharpest indie-rock storytellers. Gates sings about a romance from the past, going through old photos, postcards, love letters.

She plays an old mix tape, remembering how much you loved that song by the Verlaines. But even though she knows the relationship didn’t work — “it’s my heart and it doesn’t fit yours” — the memory of that song won’t leave her alone.

“Hawaiian Baby” is a springtime song for sure—every April I lose at least one day disappearing into this tune. A Wu-Tang family affair: Ghostface gives it up to his mama with a gospel choir and a string section.

“All That I Got Is You” is a vulnerable confession amid the bravado of, as Ghost looks back on the struggle of growing up in the desperate poverty of the Staten Island projects, where he had to “pluck roaches out of the cereal box” and wonder why he was ever born at all. Mary J. Blige sweetens the song in the voice of the angel showing him the way forward.

Just another bunch of Orange County punk dudes going megaplatinum with a ditty about masochism. The Offspring had quite a run of grunge bangers after emerging from the SoCal hardcore scene, with “Come Out and Play ” and “Why Don’t You Get a Job? ” But “Self Esteem” is their funniest and best, with the quintessential Nineties proverb, “I might be dumb but I’m not a dweeb.

” It’s still a timely sentiment—unless you ARE a dumb dweeb, in which case you’re probably the guy in this song. Image Credit: Youtube Everything But the Girl started in the Eighties as a moody New Wave duo, a married couple with a taste for cocktail jazz and bossa nova. But they grew up with a bang in the Nineties, with the acoustic folk-soul breakthrough.

Then things got weird: “Missing” blew up into a left-field pop hit, in a dance remix by Todd Terry. EBTG kept exploring club beats on, but “Missing” is their deepest cry from the heart, as Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt grieve over a loss that won’t heal. A true only-in-the-Nineties hit, from the moment when electronica went populist.

An English techno DJ digs up an obscure hippie-gospel hook, then bombards it with go-go breakbeats and computer blurps and Nashville honky-tonk piano. Result? A pop smash everybody and their mother loves. Norman Cook, a.k.a Fatboy Slim, mixed a whole armful of rare wax — most prominently, Camille Yarborough’s voice—into a song that sounded at home in a club, a minivan, a day-care center, a druggy rave, or a dollar-an-hour Internet café.

It summed up the genre briefly dubbed “big beat,” one of the most useless names any genre has ever had. At other points in history, “Praise You” would have been considered a weird little art project. ButImage Credit: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images Cornershop took the guitar drone of the Velvet Underground somewhere new in this uplifting processional hymn, sung entirely in Punjabi.

Tjinder Singh and his brother Avtar were London guys with Indian parents, taking their band name from the English stereotype of Indian immigrants managing convenience stores. “Jullander Shere” is a guitar groove mixing up sitar, tablas, a stoner electro-rave vibe, devotional vocals, for six jubilant minutes. Cornershop went on to have hits like “Brimful of Asha,” working that same groove. Hey ho, let’s go: “Slam” is one big mosh pit of grimy Queens hip-hop and hardcore punk, with a room full of crowd-surfing, body-smashing, slap-happy hooligans.

“We wanted to bring slam dancing to rap,” Onyx’s Fredro Starr said. “Believe it or not, Nirvana was a big influence on us. Red Hot Chili Peppers too. ” The baldhead rappers got massive with this jock jam, from their well-titled.

Their awesomely tone-deaf singing has a jolly all-in-together-now spirit, even if Onyx were out of their minds on acid when they recorded it. In the wide-open days of the Nineties, practically anything could explode into a hit, no matter how bizarre. Exhibit A: the English techno duo Utah Saints, who scored a global arena-rave smash with “Something Good. ” At first, they’re shouting their remarkably silly name.

But the disco beats build until they get to the climax—a sample of Kate Bush singing exactly one line, from her hit “Cloudbursting”: “Ooooooh, I just KNOW that something good is gonna happen! ” They warp her voice, looping the line over and over until it turns into a glow-stick mantra.

By the end, the idea of turning Kate Bush into a disco diva sounds like a stroke of genius, taking her to wuthering new heights.

“Something Good” snagged more airplay in the 1990s than all of her actual music combined, yet nobody was mad at it. No wonder Kate herself loved it. The Tejano queen became a permanent pop legend even though her life ended tragically too soon, at her musical peak.

“Fotos y Recuerdos” shows off her eclectic style — a Spanish-language cumbia version of the Pretenders’s new wave nugget “Back on the Chain Gang. ” It was Top Five on the Billboard Latin charts the week Selena died, becoming her first posthumous Number One. Usher, still in his teens, makes his big move with his breakthrough hit, agonizing over a love triangle, torn apart by doubt and guilt.

“You Make Me Wanna…” introduced Usher as we’ve known him ever since. Suede helped kick off the Britpop explosion, which gave us a sizable percentage of the decade’s kickiest guitar bands, with champs like Pulp, Blur, Elastica, Oasis, Placebo, the Auteurs, but also fondly remembered fly-by-nighters like Shed Seven, Gene, and Menswe@r. It couldn’t have happened without Suede, who threw down the gauntlet for everyone with their debut single “The Drowners.

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” The London boys turn their Bowie/Roxy obsessions into a glam-trash manifesto, with hair-flopping madman Brett Anderson yelping, “We kiss in his room to a popular tune! ”People were just starting to say “empowerment” as the Nineties began and sick of it by Y2K, but the concept was pretty much defined by Nineties R&B radio.

Case in point: Deborah Cox’s “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here,” a rainy-day jam about a woman who’s gotten burned too many times but dares to try again. First it was a blockbuster ballad, then got remixed into a disco hit—both versions killed.

When Angela Bassett directed her Lifetime biopic about Whitney Houston, Ms. Cox had the honor of singing Whitney’s vocals. Paul got his mojo in the Nineties—he stopped aiming for mainstream pop hits, and started trusting his eccentric muse again.

“Calico Skies” is a poignant acoustic ballad from, with finger-picking straight from the White Album. It feels like a love song to Linda under the shadow of mortality, with Paul vowing, “I’ll hold you for the rest of my life,” just a year before she passed away from cancer.

“Calico Skies” was one of the songs played at her memorial service, in Paul’s string arrangement for the Brodsky Quartet. Tori Amos came on like one of rock’s truest rock eccentrics — she aspired to be as huge as Zeppelin or the Stones, straddling her piano bench.

“Cornflake Girl” was her parable of growing up in America, set amid the cryptic battle of Cornflake Girls vs. Raisin Girls, with Tori gulping, “Rabbit, where’d you put the keys, girl? ” The success of “Cornflake Girl” put Amos in a position where she was primed for mainstream stardom — all she had to do was, you know, maybe tone it down a notch? Needless to say, that’s when she entered her “breast-feeding a pig in the album photos” era.

A psychedelic R&B slow jam from Mya, the D.C. ingenue who spent her nineteenth summer in the Top Ten with her very first single, “It’s All About Me. ” Mya sings uncannily like Prince’s feminine alter ego Camille, her voice lost in dubbed-out reverb, with help from Dru Hill’s Sisqo and producer Darryl Pearson, as she kicks her groovy sexual politics: “Tonight it’s about me, me, me, me, me / Forget about you, you, you, you, you.

”Yep, what a concept. The San Jose golf bros in Smash Mouth might have looked like a one-shot fluke after their 1997 hit “Walkin’ on the Sun,” but “All Star” was a jock-rock pep talk, as the late Steve Harwell reminds us all that you’ll never shine if you don’t glow.

“Da Dip” was one of the Dirty South’s easiest dance crazes: “I put my hand up on your hip/ When I dip, you dip, we dip! ” Even Cardi B busted these New Orleans moves in “Bodak Yellow. ” The B-side was called “Bump That Rump. ”And now, dear reader, I fear it’s time for some tough love.

As we used to say back in the Nineties, this is a “care-frontation. ” You probably believe “Hold On” is the best Wilson Phillips song, right? So wrong. So tragically wrong.

That’s fine for the locals, but true Wilson Phillips aficionados prize their real masterpiece, “You Won’t See Me Cry,” the over-the-top tearjerker ballad from their underrated 1992 follow-up album, complete with a flaming candelabra of a sax solo. For Carnie, Wendy, and Chynna, it’s their “Wouldn’t It Be Nice? ”, whose mood is captured by the cover photo of a mod French girl putting on her makeup — glossy yet introspective.

The dream-team trio features the late Andy Schlesinger , Andy Chase and chanteuse Dominique Durand, whose Parisienne accent adds that touch of, but a melody this great would make an impression anywhere. If you’re living your life without this song, you’re blowing it big-time.

The Chapel Hill scruffers Superchunk let out a rebel yell for Gen X kids with the day-job blues, for their wonderfully snotty breakthrough single — a punk rock “Take This Job and Shove It. ” Mac McCaughan wrote it about an annoying co-worker at the copy shop. “Slack Motherfucker” sounded like a one-shot, but as it happened, Superchunk turned into one of the era’s most enduringly brilliant guitar bands, still going strong. A dumb Nineties joke: Why did the indie rocker cry? She moved to Chapel Hill and saw a sign that said “Merge Left. ”An anarchist punk anthem about fighting the power?

A common-as-muck English working-class drinking song? A bizarro but beautiful fluke of a pop hit that never fails to light up any room? Guilty on all charges.

“Tubthumping” remains a song for those days when you get knocked down, but you get up again. The Glasgow cardigan kids won a worldwide audience without even trying.

“Me and the Major” is a highlight of their breakthrough album If You’re Feeling Sinister, bristling with bookish wit, as Stuart Murdoch sings about a strange cross-generational friendship with an older guy who seems exotic to him. But for Belle and Sebastian, this was just the beginning.

The New Jersey duo P. M. Dawn had their own style of dreamy hip-hop reveries, aiming to sound soft and tender.

“Set Adrift on Memory Bliss” turned into a startling Number One hit, with that jaw-dropping Spandau Ballet sample. The song mixed up Native Tongues-style hip-hop, New Romantic synth-pop, and goth melodrama. P.M. Dawn rejected rap cliches about gender roles, and paid the price for it, which might be why they’re so underrated now. But “Set Adrift” is a tribute to Prince Be’s omnivore imagination as well as his gentle warmth.

Sebadoh were an archetypal Nineties cult band—the guys who sang the tongue-in-cheek anthem “Gimme Indie Rock! ” But in “Brand New Love,” the punk wolfboys take a bold step into full-fledged human-hood with a ballad about opening your bitter little world to scary new feelings and smiling back at that girl across the room and starting a mosh pit in your heart. An inspiring noise from their album, building from acoustic folk to screaming feedback. Words to live by: “If you need a different face / It’s definite time to destroy this place.

”No holleration or hateration here, just the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul with a song in the key of her life, revealing her vulnerable side over the jazziest of grooves, promising herself that she’s on her way to finally see the sunshine. If you made a rainy-day mix tape in the Nineties, you had to include at least one Lois song.

With her acoustic guitar, tea cup and wry grin, Lois Maffeo came on as indie rock’s wiseass auntie, on classics likedueting with members of Bratmobile and Fugazi as well as her friend Elliott Smith. Lois had an Olympia band called “Courtney Love,” which seemed like a clever idea until somebody else got famous using that name.

But “Capital A” is a lost Nineties classic of heart-shredding romance, about two scared kids looking up at the sky, holding hands, hoping this night never ends. One of the era’s shrewdest one-hit wonders — one of the things that made it so shrewd was the way White Town refused to flog it into more.

Jyoti Mishra was a longtime indie-rock dude, an Anglo-Indian guitarist from the twee scene, but here he warps into an Eighties New Wave diva, He adopts a femme voice to sneer at an ex, sniffling, “So much for all your highbrow Marxist ways,” looping a 1930s jazz-horns sample into a synth-pop taunt. Image Credit: Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images The self-proclaimed “Bad Sister” from Queensbridge, Shante became a rap legend with the Juice Crew, alongside Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, and Marley Marl.

But in “Brothers Ain’t Shit,” she chooses violence with her nastiest dis record ever. Shante has choice words for men who approach her on the street and suggests revenge techniques for ex-girlfriends done wrong.

Given hip-hop gender politics, it’s no surprise Dre and Snoop had their answer record “Bitches Ain’t Shit” onbefore Shante got to release “Brothers Ain’t Shit” on an album of her own, but even they couldn’t top the original. When the Mountain Goats first appeared, nobody knew John Darnielle’s name, or what a role his songs would play in our lives over the coming decades.

Nobody would have guessed he’d become an award-winning novelist, or a star with a TikTok mega-hit about hoping your spouse dies. He was just another basement busker with a guitar, pressing “record” on his boombox because his friends were smart enough to screen out his calls. But goddamn, his songs. Take “The Recognition Scene,” from, the tale of an outlaw couple robbing candy stores on a road trip.

“We had hot caramel sticking to our teeth / The only love I’ve ever known, burning underneath. ” Make no mistake: if Darnielle stopped here, we’d still revere his name today. You know who you are. Your love’s as sweet as candy.

I’ll be forever yours. Love always, Mandy. Amid Legal Controversy, Christie’s Withdraws Frida Kahlo Painting Hours Before Auction