The 1980s was a decade of horror and action films, with the horror genre at its peak and the action genre dominated by the Brat Pack. The decade also saw the rise of popular music artists like Megan Thee Stallion, David Guetta, EJAE, and Andrea Bocelli. A medley of songs from the 1980s was performed on classroom instruments by Jimmy Fallon, John Lithgow, Kevin Bacon, and the Roots, with the late-night show's house band also performing.

The 1980s was no throwaway era in cinema. The horror genre was at its more terrifying high point, as audiences got their frights from werewolves, zombies, aliens and any creep or creature that could ruin your day.

At the action end of town, muscles were king. The Brat Pack was in its full swing. And all the big Hollywood hits, it seemed, were soundtracked byMegan Thee Stallion, David Guetta, EJAE & Andrea Bocelli Team Up for FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem 'DNA': Listen For Mouse On Mars, Finishing Lee Scratch Perry's Final Project Was a Precious Obligation: 'We Didn't Know If We Wanted To Finish Without Him'.

Loggins, Fallon and the late-night show’s house band the Roots performed a medley on classroom instruments, with a little help from from Kevin Bacon and John Lithgow, who got their.

"Everybody listen to me. I object to this kind of music. It’s illegal in this building," he barks in the clip. Enter Bacon.

"Jump back," he roars, channeling his. Across his career, Loggins has landed 21 titles on the Billboard Hot 100, including a No. 1 for "Footloose," one of his five top 10s. He also nabbed a No. 2 for "Danger Zone.

" Both songs got the late-night treatment with classroom instruments. Expect Loggins to dispense with the classroom instruments and go with something more conventional when he performs at the Celebrate 250 festival, set for Jul. 3 – 4, 2026 in St Louis, MO





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1980S Horror Action Brat Pack Muscles Megan Thee Stallion David Guetta EJAE Andrea Bocelli FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem Classroom Instruments Kevin Bacon John Lithgow Loggins Fallon Roots Celebrate 250 Festival St Louis MO

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