The $19 Hair Serum That Stylists Swear By

Achieve glossy, supermodel-like hair with this affordable hair serum that promises up to six times more shine, intense nourishment, and heat protection up to 230 degrees. Designed to work on all hair types, this product is a must-have for anyone battling frizz and dullness.

For anyone who has battled the post-blowout frizz cycle or dullness that creeps in after one too many highlight appointments, watching that little dropper smooth everything into glassy submission is genuinely satisfying.

The finishing touch that turns I did my hair into I look like Heidi Klums stylist did my hair. For $19 on Amazon, its basically a no-brainer buy to achieve glossy supermodel-like hair. This product promises up to six times more shine, intense nourishment and heat protection up to 230 degrees, which matters if youre regularly reaching for a flat iron or curling wand. Its designed to work on all hair types, from fine and limp to thick and unruly.

A few drops worked through damp ends before styling is the move, but you can also apply a pin-sized dot smoothed over dry hair on a humid afternoon to protect against frizz. Heidi Klums stylist could have grabbed anything, yet she opted for a $19 drugstore find. With nearly 10,000 rave reviews from everyday shoppers, it only makes sense to add it to cart and ban flyaways and frizz for good. Want Jennifer Anistons Chic Carryall Look? Snag the Style for $29





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Hair Serum Frizz Control Heat Protection Glossy Hair Supermodel-Like Hair

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