The 16 Can't-Miss Holiday Gifts for Your Beauty Obsessed BFF

Your beauty-loving bestie deserves the best this holiday season, and that means makeup, skincare and bodycare from brand including Summer Fridays, ILIA, Glossier and more.

Your beauty-obsessed BFF probably has a closet filled with the best products on the market. From skincare and makeup to fragrance, she has probably tried everything out there at least once.

But even the most beauty-obsessed still deserve to be treated to something special for the holiday season! And that's exactly why we rounded up our favorite beauty gifts of the season across every category that are sure to wow her:, an advent calendar filled with all of our favorite luxury brands.

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Or for something for your bestie that lives firmly at the intersection of wellness and skincare,This set from Wonderskin includes two shades of their signature Lip Stain with a precision Lip Definer Brush, so you canFor the bestie you want to really treat to something special, she'll love opening something new, exciting and luxe every day from, which includes 7 Summers , Stay Awhile and Dans Les Bois . Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare The Peel Vault: Exfoliate and Brighten Alpha Beta Peel Gift SetThe E!

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The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.