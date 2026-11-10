The 15 Best Right Wingers/Midfielders in EA FC 27—Official Ratings

The right wingers and midfielders are the best in the business in EA FC 27.

Finding an elite right-sided attacker can make all the difference inWhether you’re after an explosive winger who can leave defenders trailing, a technically gifted playmaker capable of unlocking stubborn defenses, or a goalscoring threat who loves cutting inside from the flank, there’s no shortage of quality to choose from.

The game’s 15 highest-rated right wingers and right midfielders offer a fascinating mix of established superstars and some of the most exciting young talents in world soccer, each bringing something different to the table. Giuliano Simeone has bags of pace. | Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesKicking off the list is Giuliano Simeone, who offers plenty of energy and physicality down the right flank.

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The Argentine’s standout attributes are his impressive 92 pace and 83 physicality, making him a useful option for players who prefer a direct, hard-working winger. His technical numbers are less spectacular, but he offers plenty of athleticism. A long-time EA FC fan favorite, Kingsley Coman remains one of the more dangerous traditional wingers in the game, with his combination of speed and dribbling making him particularly effective in one-on-one situations.

The Frenchman boasts 87 pace and 87 dribbling, giving him the tools to beat defenders and create opportunities from wide areas. Mason Greenwood offers an attractive attacking profile, particularly for players looking for a right-sided forward with a natural eye for goal. Jarrod Bowen Jarrod Bowen is a dependable attacking option who offers a nice balance of technical ability and goalscoring threat.

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The Englishman has 81 shooting and 82 dribbling, making him a useful presence around the opposition penalty area. He might not possess the explosive pace of some of his competitors, but his well-rounded attributes make him a solid choice. Arda Güler is one of the more technically gifted players on this list, with his passing and dribbling making him particularly appealing for possession-based teams. The Turkish youngster boasts 85 passing and 84 dribbling, alongside 79 shooting.

His 77 pace is relatively modest, but his technical quality makes him an excellent option for players who prefer creativity over outright speed. Overall:John McGinn offers something a little different from the more attack-minded wingers on this list, bringing physicality, defensive work rate and versatility to the right side. His 84 physicality and 78 defense are particularly impressive, while 81 passing and 82 dribbling make him more than capable of contributing in possession.

Yan Diomande is one of the most exciting athletic profiles in this ranking, with blistering speed and excellent dribbling making him a nightmare for opposing defenders. His 93 pace is the highest of any player on this list, while his 87 dribbling gives him the ability to cause serious problems in wide areas. His end product still has room for improvement, but his raw athleticism is difficult to ignore.

Bryan Mbeumo is a particularly well-rounded attacking option, combining excellent pace with strong shooting and dribbling attributes. The Cameroon international boasts 89 pace, 86 dribbling and 83 shooting, making him a genuine threat both when running at defenders and attacking the penalty area. Antoine Semenyo’s combination of strength, speed and finishing makes him one of the more physically imposing attackers in the ranking.

The Ghanaian boasts 85 shooting and 80 physicality, allowing him to go shoulder-to-shoulder with defenders while offering a genuine goalscoring threat. Rayan Cherki is arguably one of the most technically gifted players in the entire ranking, with his exceptional dribbling and creativity making him a nightmare to defend against. The Frenchman boasts 91 dribbling and 85 passing, giving him the tools to unlock defenses and create chances from seemingly impossible situations.

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Overall:His 90 dribbling is his standout attribute, while 83 pace and 80 physicality make him difficult to contain when running at defenders. With plenty of room to develop, the Frenchman is an appealing option for anyone building a team around young talent. Bukayo Saka is one of the most complete right-sided attacking players in the game.

The Arsenal star boasts 87 dribbling and 85 passing, alongside 82 shooting, while his 73 physicality and 60 defense also make him a relatively well-rounded option. Mohamed Salah might be classified as a right midfielder, but his attacking attributes are much more reminiscent of a traditional winger. The veteran Egyptian boasts 86 dribbling, 84 pace and 83 shooting, making him particularly dangerous when cutting inside from the right and attacking the penalty area.

His 83 passing also gives him plenty of creative ability. Michael Olise is the highest-rated right midfielder in EA FC 27, and his attributes make it easy to understand why. The Frenchman is an exceptional creative presence, boasting 91 dribbling, 89 passing and an outstanding 94 vision. He lacks the explosive pace of some traditional wingers, but his ability to pick out teammates and create opportunities makes him a particularly dangerous playmaker.

Taking the top spot is Lamine Yamal, who shares the highest overall rating in the ranking but stands out as the game’s best-rated right winger. His 84 shooting also makes him a genuine threat in front of goal, while his ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations makes him one of the most exciting attacking players available.