The 15 Best Prettiest Islands in Greece for a Rich, Authentic Holiday Experience

These islands offer a unique blend of natural beauty, rich history, and cultural charm. Alonissos, Sporades, Paxos, Ionian, Serifos, Cyclades, are some of the top recommendations for an unforgettable Greek holiday experience.

An advertising executive in 1959 proposed promoting Greece as ‘an exclusive country, a holiday ‘Eldorado’, far off the usual tourist itineraries... for persons of wealth and refined taste’.

The Greek islands – with their promise of sunshine, azure waters and intriguing archaeological sites – have since grown to become one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, with visitor numbers topping 30million last year. Inevitably, however, the mushrooming of tourist infrastructure has not always been to the islands’ cultural benefit, especially where development has been brashest, witnessing once quiet backwaters (originally the preserve of in-the-know Athenians) kowtowing to mass market visitors on charter flights.

So where are best places to go? Having travelled to Greece since childhood and visited more than 30 islands, I have a few firm favourites. Many of the islands I write of here require some degree of dogged determination to reach – most have neither an international airport nor convenient package tours. Instead, you may require an internal flight or to catch one of Greece’s notoriously capricious ferries.

The upside is that this relative inaccessibility has helped preserve the local authenticity and charm





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