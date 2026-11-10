The 15 Best Left Wingers/Midfielders in EA FC 27—Official Ratings

These left wingers and midfielders can help transform your EA FC 27 team.defend

is undoubtedly his 91 pace, although his 82 dribbling is also respectable and allows him to cause problems for opposition defenders. However, his three-star weak foot and three-star skill moves, combined with relatively average attributes across the board otherwise, could prove a drawback for players looking for a more technically complete winger.

Although listed as a left midfielder, Pedro Gonçalves is arguably better suited to operating in an attacking midfield role. The Portugal international lacks the explosive pace to consistently trouble defenders out wide, but his 83 dribbling and 82 passing make him an effective creative presence. His technical ability allows him to find pockets of space, retain possession under pressure and unlock opposition defenses in tight areas. Veteran Yannick Carrasco brings plenty of experience and versatility to the left flank.

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He can also play as a striker. Overall:His relatively low passing, however, means he may not always be able to produce an end product once he’s gone past his man. With just 78 pace and 75 shooting, Álex Baena is unlikely to appeal to too many players in EA FC 27 as an option on the left flank. Move him into attacking midfield, however, and his elite passing and dribbling can unlock his potential as a master creator.

Rodrygo is another technically gifted forward who offers plenty of versatility across the attacking positions. The Brazilian has 87 pace and 87 dribbling, making him a well-rounded option for players who value close control and creativity. Williams is unstoppable at full throttle. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesWith 93 pace, there’s little anyone can do to stop Nico Williams when he’s at full throttle.

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Cunha is an excellent finisher. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty ImagesThe Brazilian also possesses 84 dribbling and 79 passing, allowing him to contribute both as a creator and a finisher. Jérémy Doku’s exceptional dribbling makes him one of the most dangerous players to defend against in FC 27. The Belgian has 91 pace and 88 dribbling, allowing him to change direction quickly and take on opponents with ease.

Formerly a left wing back, Alejandro Grimaldo offers a different skill set from the traditional attacking wingers in this ranking. The Spanish international has 87 passing, 85 dribbling, 72 defending and elite stamina, making him a technically accomplished option who can contribute at both ends of the pitch.85 Bradley Barcola is among the quickest players in the ranking, with 92 pace making him a constant threat on the counter-attack.

The Frenchman also has 84 dribbling, allowing him to take on defenders and create opportunities in the final third. His 76 shooting is an area that could improve, however. Luis Díaz combines 87 dribbling with 83 passing and 82 shooting, giving him an excellent balance of creativity and finishing ability. His 82 pace is slightly lower than some of his competitors, but his technical quality makes him one of the standout options.

Raphinha’s 86 shooting rating is the joint-highest among the 15 players listed here, meaning he is a real threat when through on goal. Combine that with his blistering 91 pace and 87 dribbling—as well as his ability to play on the right or as an attacking midfielder—and you have one of the best and most versatile forwards in the game.

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Vinícius Júnior’s 93 pace and 91 dribbling make him one of the game’s most explosive wide attackers, while his 85 shooting rating also makes him a real goal threat. His only real weakness is his physicality rating of 71, which makes him a little easier for defenders to bump off the ball. Paris Saint-Germain star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tops the list with an overall rating of 89.

His standout attribute is his 90 dribbling, while 86 pace, 85 shooting and 84 passing make him a dangerous all-round attacking option. EA FC 27: Best Left Wingers/Midfielders—Ranked